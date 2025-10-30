The Musuem Heist You Didn’t Hear About—Until Now

Thieves carried out a major heist at the Oakland Museum of California earlier this month, stealing over 1,000 artifacts.

The theft took place around 3:30 a.m. on October 15, just four days before at least five people pilfered valuable jewelry at the Louvre in Paris, France.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating the burglary with the assistance of the FBI, according to a press release.

The suspect(s) broke into the facility and stole more than 1,000 items from the Museum’s collection, including Native American baskets, jewelry, laptops, and other historic artifacts pictured above. “The theft that occurred represents a brazen act that robs the public of our state’s cultural heritage,” said Oakland Museum of California Executive Director and CEO Lori Fogarty. ”Most of these objects have been given to the Museum by generous donors. We are working in close partnership with the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department, and the FBI to see that these objects are returned.”

The museum holds more than two million artifacts chronicling the Golden State’s history through exhibits featuring art, history, and natural science.

More than 1,000 items - incl. Native American baskets, jewelry, laptops & historic artifacts belonging to @oaklandmuseumca stolen before dawn at off-site storage facility, per @oaklandpoliceca, investigating w/@FBISanFrancisco @FBI pic.twitter.com/vZwb1c3cRP — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 29, 2025

Burglars stole more than 1,000 items, including jewelry and historic artifacts, from the Oakland Museum of California this month in a major art heist now being probed by the FBI. - — SF Chronicle pic.twitter.com/xqhigmxeHB — Seneca Scott (@SenecaSpeaks21) October 30, 2025

French authorities have arrested multiple suspects in connection with the Louvre crown jewels heist. The suspects allegedly stole about $102 million in jewels, which have yet to be recovered, according to BBC.

About 20 FBI agents with a unit specializing in art theft are investigating the case.

