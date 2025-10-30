Letitia James Might've Found a Way to Avoid Being Convicted of Mortgage Fraud
The Musuem Heist You Didn’t Hear About—Until Now

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 30, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Thieves carried out a major heist at the Oakland Museum of California earlier this month, stealing over 1,000 artifacts.

The theft took place around 3:30 a.m. on October 15, just four days before at least five people pilfered valuable jewelry at the Louvre in Paris, France.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating the burglary with the assistance of the FBI, according to a press release.

The suspect(s) broke into the facility and stole more than 1,000 items from the Museum’s collection, including Native American baskets, jewelry, laptops, and other historic artifacts pictured above.  

“The theft that occurred represents a brazen act that robs the public of our state’s cultural heritage,” said Oakland Museum of California Executive Director and CEO Lori Fogarty. ”Most of these objects have been given to the Museum by generous donors. We are working in close partnership with the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department, and the FBI to see that these objects are returned.”

The museum holds more than two million artifacts chronicling the Golden State’s history through exhibits featuring art, history, and natural science.

French authorities have arrested multiple suspects in connection with the Louvre crown jewels heist. The suspects allegedly stole about $102 million in jewels, which have yet to be recovered, according to BBC.


About 20 FBI agents with a unit specializing in art theft are investigating the case.

