Jury Decides the Fate of Sheriff's Deputy Who Fatally Shot Sonya Massey

A jury convicted the former Illinois sheriff’s deputy involved in the high-profile shooting of Sonya Massey that took place in 2024.

Sean Grayson was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Advertisement

From NBC News:

Sean Grayson, a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy, was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder in the 2024 death of Sonya Massey, a Black mother of two who had called 911 about a possible prowler. Grayson was charged with first-degree murder, but jury instructions included the option to convict him of the lesser charge of second-degree murder. Jurors deliberated for about 11 hours after closing arguments ended late Tuesday morning. Grayson’s family cried and held hands as the verdict was read. Outside of the courthouse, protesters celebrated the guilty verdict and chanted, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus." Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represented her family, said they believe Grayson’s actions warranted a first-degree murder conviction, but it was "still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey." Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow said the defense made a "strategic decision" to include the second-degree murder charge. "The prosecution likely felt confident about their case and was willing to go for an all-or-nothing verdict. But the defense did not want to take that chance, so they advocated for a lesser included charge," he told NBC News. Grayson faces four to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. Under state law, he would likely be eligible to get day-for-day credit for good behavior in prison, meaning he could end up serving only half his sentence.

The incident took place in July 2024 when 36-year-old Sonya Massey called 911 to report a suspected prowler in her home. Grayson and another deputy arrived at the scene. The interaction was initially calm. But it took a deadly turn when Grayson told Massey to remove a pot of boiling water from the stove, according to bodycam footage.

Massey asked why the deputies had begun moving back after she moved the pot and poured out some of the water in the sink. After they said it was because of the hot water, she said, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson yelled, “I’ll shoot you right in your face,” and ordered her to drop the pot. He fired three shots seconds after. She ducked and apologized, but was still hit in the head. The officers called emergency medical services and told the first responders that Massey had come at them with a pot of boiling water. She was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Sean Grayson has been found guilty of murder. Sonya Massey should be alive today. pic.twitter.com/QlMsBGTW5l — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

Grayson’s defense attorneys argued that he viewed Massey as an imminent threat. He interpreted her saying “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus” as a threat of violence.

The prosecution pointed out that Massey had complied and made no sudden or aggressive moves. They said she posed no credible threat and noted that Grayson escalated the situation when he threatened to “shoot her in the face.” They also said he omitted key facts in his report, according to the prosecutors.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.