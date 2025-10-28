This Pro-Hamas Clown Thought It Was a Good Idea to Assault Jewish People – Now He's Paying for It

A pro-Hamas protester has learned his fate after he was sentenced for assaulting Jewish counter-protesters in New York City.

Tarek Bazrouk, who was arrested for assaulting three Jewish people over a nine-month period, was sentenced to over a year in prison and three years of supervised release, according to Fox News Digital.

Tarek Bazrouk, an anti-Israel agitator who was hit with federal hate crime charges after assaulting Jewish counter-protesters, was sentenced to 17 months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised release. During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Bazrouk made a brief statement in which he apologized to the victims and his family. "I’m sorry guys and hope you can forgive me for my actions," Bazrouk said while looking at his victims. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said Tuesday that if someone assaults an individual because the person is an actual or perceived Jew practicing First Amendment rights, the offender would likely go to jail. Berman added that "it works the same if the roles were reversed." The government argued for a 36-month sentence, which was above the sentencing guidelines, saying it was a "serious case" that needed "a serious sentence." Additionally, the government argued that a longer sentence would help with deterrence. Berman read excerpts of victims' letters, including one that said "justice here means sending a message that hate and violence have no place in this city."

Betar had repeated confrontations with Tarek Bazrouk. He had direct link to Hamas’ deadly al-Qassam Brigades and during this confrontation the NYPD protected this terrorist and arrested Jews because authorities won’t protect Jews! pic.twitter.com/o8qp1gWV7R — Betar Worldwide (@Betar_USA) June 5, 2025

Bazrouk was charged with federal hate crimes in connection with the assault, which took place during three different pro-Hamas protests in the city. He kickeed and punched Jewish pro-Israel protester who carried Israeli flags, federal prosecutors said, according to The New York Times.

Mr. Bazrouk was charged with three hate crime counts, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer. According to prosecutors, Mr. Bazrouk was arrested in April 2024 at a protest outside the New York Stock Exchange after he “lunged” at a group of pro-Israel demonstrators and then, as he was being taken to a police vehicle, kicked one protester in the stomach. He was arrested again in December at a protest in Upper Manhattan after punching a Jewish student who was draped in an Israeli flag and stealing another flag from the student’s brother, prosecutors said. Mr. Bazrouk was arrested a third time in January, prosecutors said, after he punched a protester wearing an Israeli flag at a demonstration near First Avenue and East 18th Street in Manhattan.

⚖️🚨 Federal crackdown. U.S. Justice Department has charged Tarek Bazrouk, 20, w/ hate crimes for allegedly assaulting Jewish victims during 3 separate protests over Israel-Gaza war in NYC. Authorities say Bazrouk targeted Columbia University students, stole an Israeli flag &… pic.twitter.com/rQRomsdHJb — GoodMorningRooster (@RoosterGM) May 8, 2025

Pro-Hamas agitators have violently assaulted Jews and Israel supporters in major cities across the country after the brutal murders of Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023. In the aftermath of the attacks, there was a disturbing rise in antisemitic incidents in major cities and on college campuses.

