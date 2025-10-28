SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
I Don't Know What to Say...the NAACP Really Must Hate Black Women
Democrat Cities Better Prepare for More Troops After What Trump Just Said
VIP
Democrats Just Got a Dire Warning That They Will Probably Ignore
Uh Oh, Even CNN Is Admitting the Schumer Shutdown Isn't Going Well for...
Defending Education Wins Big As Court Strikes Down Leftist 'Anti-Racist' Lawsuit in NYC
Venezuela Collapsed Under Socialism, Democrats Like Zohran Mamdani Want to Try It Here
VIP
Controversial Oregon Gun Law Heading to State Supreme Court
Spare Me Your Leftist Gerrymandering Tears
Trump Administration Announces Deadliest Strike Yet: 14 Narco-Terrorists Killed in the Pac...
VIP
Five Years After BLM Rioters Tore It Down, the Albert Pike Statue Back...
Bill Gates Does a 180 on Climate Change — Says It’s Not the...
Netanyahu Orders Massive Strikes on Gaza After Hamas Violates Trump-Brokered Ceasefire
Johnson, Pfluger Make It Clear: This Isn’t the Democratic Party of JFK Anymore
Tipsheet

This Pro-Hamas Clown Thought It Was a Good Idea to Assault Jewish People – Now He's Paying for It

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 28, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Sophie Rosenbaum

A pro-Hamas protester has learned his fate after he was sentenced for assaulting Jewish counter-protesters in New York City.

Tarek Bazrouk, who was arrested for assaulting three Jewish people over a nine-month period, was sentenced to over a year in prison and three years of supervised release, according to Fox News Digital.

Advertisement

Tarek Bazrouk, an anti-Israel agitator who was hit with federal hate crime charges after assaulting Jewish counter-protesters, was sentenced to 17 months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised release.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Bazrouk made a brief statement in which he apologized to the victims and his family.

"I’m sorry guys and hope you can forgive me for my actions," Bazrouk said while looking at his victims.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said Tuesday that if someone assaults an individual because the person is an actual or perceived Jew practicing First Amendment rights, the offender would likely go to jail. Berman added that "it works the same if the roles were reversed."

The government argued for a 36-month sentence, which was above the sentencing guidelines, saying it was a "serious case" that needed "a serious sentence." Additionally, the government argued that a longer sentence would help with deterrence.

Berman read excerpts of victims' letters, including one that said "justice here means sending a message that hate and violence have no place in this city."

Recommended

New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN TERRORISM

Bazrouk was charged with federal hate crimes in connection with the assault, which took place during three different pro-Hamas protests in the city. He kickeed and punched Jewish pro-Israel protester who carried Israeli flags, federal prosecutors said, according to The New York Times

Mr. Bazrouk was charged with three hate crime counts, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

According to prosecutors, Mr. Bazrouk was arrested in April 2024 at a protest outside the New York Stock Exchange after he “lunged” at a group of pro-Israel demonstrators and then, as he was being taken to a police vehicle, kicked one protester in the stomach.

He was arrested again in December at a protest in Upper Manhattan after punching a Jewish student who was draped in an Israeli flag and stealing another flag from the student’s brother, prosecutors said. Mr. Bazrouk was arrested a third time in January, prosecutors said, after he punched a protester wearing an Israeli flag at a demonstration near First Avenue and East 18th Street in Manhattan.

Advertisement

Pro-Hamas agitators have violently assaulted Jews and Israel supporters in major cities across the country after the brutal murders of Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023. In the aftermath of the attacks, there was a disturbing rise in antisemitic incidents in major cities and on college campuses.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
Trump Administration Announces Deadliest Strike Yet: 14 Narco-Terrorists Killed in the Pacific Dmitri Bolt
Uh Oh, Even CNN Is Admitting the Schumer Shutdown Isn't Going Well for Democrats Jeff Charles
I Don't Know What to Say...the NAACP Really Must Hate Black Women Matt Vespa
Bill Gates Does a 180 on Climate Change — Says It’s Not the End of the World Dmitri Bolt
Democrat Cities Better Prepare for More Troops After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
Advertisement