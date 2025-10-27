SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Tipsheet

This Guy Thought It Would Be a Good Idea to Post a $45,000 Bounty on Pam Bondi – the FBI Disagreed

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 27, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Federal authorities arrested a Minnesota man on October 16 for allegedly offering a $45,000 bounty for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on video video-sharing platform TikTok.

Tyler Maxon Avalos was detained in Ramsesy County on several charges. Avalos allegedly posted a murder-for-hire style threat against Bondi in a post on TikTok, which is a violation of a federal law prohibiting interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person, according to the affidavit.

The FBI discovered the alleged threat after receiving a tip at the agency’s National Threat Operations Center about a “threatening post against United States Attorney General Pam Bondi.”

Avalos’ post displayed an image of Bondi with “a sniper-scope red dot on AG Bondi’s forehead” and the caption “WANTED Pam Bondi REWARD 45,000 DEAD OR ALIVE PREFERABLY DEAD.” The post also featured a comment from the same account saying, “cough cough when they don’t serve us then what?”

The affidavit notes that the account had a pinned link to “An Anarchist FAQ.”

Recommended

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Shut Down This NBC Host With a Simple Reply Matt Vespa
Avalos has a lengthy criminal history. He has been convicted of felony stalking and domestic violence. 

Law & Crime reported that a US magistrate judge had granted Avalos’ release from custody. The suspect is not allowed to travel outside of Minnesota and is required to undergo mental health treatment. He is also not allowed to possess firearms or consume alcohol.

Political violence has surged in America over the past five years. Threats against members of Congress rose by more than 18 percent, according to Capitol Police. Princeton University’s Bridging Divides Initiative found that vigilante activity “is becoming a more common form of political violence.” 

