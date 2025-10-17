VIP
This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 17, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, demonstrates perfectly that under her ideology, “some animals are more equal than others.”

Campaign filings revealed that she spent more than $35,000 on luxury limousine services between October 2024 and September 2025, according to Fox News. Her campaign made dozens of payments to Aline Luxury Limo Services, a Detroit-based business, for “travel” and “transportation” expenses.

Apparently, Uber and Lyft are not up to Tlaib’s standards ,even though she masquerades as a champion of everyday people. Individual charges ranged from $118 to over $1,300 per ride. That’s quite an expensive way to get from point A to point B, isn’t it?

Yet, when she is in front of cameras, Tlaib speaks out against the lack of equality in America and how corporations exploit members of the working class. In September, she and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced the “Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act,” which is ostensibly intended to “take on corporate greed and rein in the obscene salaries of America’s top executives.”

While promoting the bill, Tlaib argued, “working people are sick and tired of corporate greed” and said that “It’s disgraceful that corporations continue to rake in record profits by exploiting the labor of their workers.”

In a video posted on X, the lawmaker decried the salary Starbucks’ CEO Brian Niccol makes. “Last year, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol made almost $96 million,” she said. “The average Starbucks worker made less than $15,000 a year. They would have to work more than 6,000 years” to match Niccol’s salary.

This rhetoric is Tlaib’s bread and butter — as it is with other socialist lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). 

Yet, here she is taking luxury rides in limousines while pretending to care about the common worker. I wonder how many Starbucks baristas could afford to take a $1,300 ride in a limo?

But this is nothing new for those on the authoritarian left. If they got their way, government leaders would live in luxury while the plebes would be forced to stand in bread lines just to get a meal.

History shows us that Communist leaders generally live a far more comfortable life than ordinary citizens. They enjoy immense privileges in housing, transportation, health care, and others that were not available 

In the Soviet Union, top party and government officials had access to closed shops, better health clinics, and superior housing. Meanwhile, the citizens could only have lower-quality goods and overcrowded living spaces. 

It is precisely what author George Orwell illustrated in “Animal Farm.” A world where goverment elites pretend to fight on behalf of the working man while riding around in limos eating gourmet meals with Grey Poupon. 

These people are not fighting for the common man. They are not valiant crusaders seeking to provide a better life for the people. They are nothing more than power-hungry actors seeking to use government to exert their will on the rest of us — and some of them aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.

