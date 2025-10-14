Guess Which Top Trump Critics are Praising Him for the Gaza Peace Deal

President Donald Trump’s success in bringing out a possible resolution to the war in Gaza has even earned him praise from some of his most vitriolic critics.

Late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert actually complimented the president for his efforts to end the war between Israel and Hamas.

Advertisement

During a recent airing of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host noted that Trump “finally did something positive today, and i want to give him credit for it because I know he’s not the type to take credit for himself.”

“Trump was in Israel and Egypt today to celebrate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. All 20 Israeli hostages are home after 738 days. Almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees have been released,” Kimmel continued. “And while we're only in the first phase of what will undoubtedly be a long and tricky process, the fact is the bombing has stopped, the hostages have been released, and Trump deserves some of the praise for that. And so I know it sounds crazy to say, but good work on that one, President Trump.”

He added: “Now, maybe you can not invade Portland. Just an idea.”

Jimmy Kimmel Praises Trump for the Israel-Hamas Peace Deal



“I know it sounds crazy to say, but good work on that one President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/mBhf9Ana21 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 14, 2025

On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the host said, “Thanks to Trump’s newly-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, all living Israeli hosttages and almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners have been released.”

“Okay, it's important. Credit where credit is due, Donald Trump did something good,” Colbert added before asking, “Are we still canceled?”

Stephen Colbert on the Gaza peace deal: "Credit where credit is due: Donald Trump did something good... Are we still canceled?" pic.twitter.com/xTTGyMEgO9 — LateNighter (@latenightercom) October 14, 2025

It’s not surprising that they took some shots at Trump during their praise, but the fact that even they are not going full TDS on Gaza suggests that the administration might have pulled off a major accomplishment — as long as the peace holds.

Both Kimmel and Colbert have been under fire for their obsession with Trump. In late September, Kimmel’s show was suspended after he lied about the individual suspected of assassinating Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, claiming he was a conservative and not a leftist. His show was later reinstated.

In July, CBS announced that it was canceling Colbert’s show in May 2026, citing financial concerns. Both shows’ ratings have plummeted over the past decade. Both hosts constantly used their platforms to bash Trump and his supporters.

The deal that the Trump administration hammered out saw Hamas release all 20 remaining Israeli hostages that it took on October 7, 2023. Israel released almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Both parties agreed to end active hostilities.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.