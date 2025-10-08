Pro-Hamas Mobs Shut Down Streets on the Anniversary of Israel’s Darkest Day

Pro-Hamas protesters commemorated the anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel by doing what they do best: Getting arrested for behaving like petulant thugs in Boston, Massachusetts.

The fracas began around 6:46 p.m. when police responded to an “unrelated emergency three blocks away” from where the protest was happening, according to a Boston Police Department (BPD) press release.

The horde of protesters involved about 200 to 300 people. They blocked the street, preventing law enforcement vehicles from passing through. “Many protesters, wearing facial coverings and gloves, interlocked arms, chanted over amplified bullhorns, and refused to clear the roadway,” the press release said.

When officers attempted to move the group to the sidewalk to allow emergency vehicles to pass, protesters surrounded police cruisers, kicked vehicle doors, and resisted dispersal efforts. Several officers were assaulted during this period, including one struck in the face. Protesters also ignited smoke devices and flares, further endangering officers and bystanders.

As violence escalated, additional police resources were deployed to the intersection of Tremont and Winter Streets, where protesters continued to resist dispersal. Officers engaged in crowd control to restore order and effect lawful arrests.

During the disturbance, officers reported equipment being forcibly removed or damaged, including body-worn cameras, radios, bicycles, and other duty gear. Despite these challenges, officers made numerous arrests of individuals engaged in unlawful assembly, violent resistance, and the obstruction of emergency response efforts.

Four officers were hospitalized after sustaining minor injuries. Police arrested 13 people.

What You Need to Know is streaming exclusively on… pic.twitter.com/uz1DzgVUTv — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2025

Pro-Hamas rallies took place all across the country and also in Europe as activists used the slaughter of over 1,000 Israelis to express their support for the terrorist group. This is yet another example showing how deeply antisemitism runs on the left. It’s one thing to express support for Palestinian civilians. It’s quite another to actively push for Hamas on the day that it murdered and kidnapped Israeli civilians.

