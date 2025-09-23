Trump Buries 'Green' New Scammers at the UN
Trump Blasts the UN for Appeasing Hamas' Ransom Demands
Trump Drops Truth Bombs at the UN
Secret Service Announces Major Bust in New York City
Rubio Previews Trump's UN Speech and Who He's Going After
Google Just Admitted What We Already Knew About Biden's Censorship Obsession
Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for...
Trump Absolutely Roasted Democrats Whining About Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
Zohran Mamdani Pulls Out of ABC Town Hall Because It Suspended Jimmy Kimmel
Would You Choose the Cross?
Packed House: TPUSA Kicks Off ‘This Is the Turning Point’ Tour at University...
Will This Be the Site of Trump's Presidential Library?
Sacramento ABC Shooting Suspect Said These Trump Administration Officials Were 'Next'
Reports: 'Globalize the Intifada' Strikes Inside America. Again.
Tipsheet

Duchess of York Rocked by Epstein Scandal After Shocking Email Surfaces

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 23, 2025 12:45 PM
Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP

Multiple charities are ending their relationship with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, after a 2011 email she sent to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein surfaced.

Advertisement

The duchess had publicly criticized Epstein after his 2008 conviction for sex crimes. Years later, she sent him an email apologizing for her comments and referred to him as a “supreme friend.”

The charities that cut ties with Ferguson include Julia’s House, The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Children’s Literacy Charity, National Foundation for Retired Service Animals, and Prevent Breast Cancer, according to the BBC.

This comes after several newspapers published the content of the email, in which she acknowledges that Epstein felt “hellaciously let down by me.”

“I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you,” Ferguson wrote.

The duchess explained she was “bedridden with fear” and “paralysed.” She said she was “advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you.”

“And if I did — I would cause more problems to you, the duke and myself,” she added. “I was broken and lost. So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in overriding fear. I am sorry.”

Recommended

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The duchess’ email contradicted her public condemnation of the sex trafficker during an interview a few weeks earlier. She told the interviewer that her relationship with Epstein had been a “gigantic error of judgment” and that “What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed.”

She vowed to “have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.” 

Ferguson reportedly wrote the email to Epstein because he had threatened to “destroy her” in a “Hannibal Lecter-style” phone conversation.

The duchess’ spokesman told The Telegraph that Epstein had threatened to take legal action against her. “People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was. I can remember everything about that call,” he said. “It was a chilling call and I’m surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me.”

The spokesman further elaborated, recalling that Epstein “said he would destroy the York family and he was quite clear on that.”

“He said he would destroy me. He wasn’t shouting. He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty,” he added.

Advertisement

Prince Andrew, Ferguson's former husband, was also acquainted with Epstein during the late 1990s. The friendship was reportedly fueled by their common interests in money, women, and social clout. The Duke of York visited Epstein's properties, including his private island, on several occasions. 

The prince continued his relationship with the disgraced financier even after his sex offender conviction. Andrew later claimed he had ended his friendship with Epstein and expressed disapproval of his actions. However, more emails suggest the friendship lasted longer than he indicated.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor, according to court documents. Andrew has denied the allegation, but later settled out of court with Giuffre in 2022.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Google Just Admitted What We Already Knew About Biden's Censorship Obsession Jeff Charles
Trump Drops Truth Bombs at the UN Katie Pavlich
Karoline Leavitt Took the Liberal Media to the Cleaners Yesterday Matt Vespa
Trump Absolutely Roasted Democrats Whining About Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Jeff Charles
The Awakening Few See Coming Salena Zito

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Advertisement