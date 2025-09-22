VIP
A Chance to Lock in the Future
Hamas Plays More Games With Latest Hostage 'Deal'
These Countries Just Did a Huge Favor for Hamas
Jasmine Crockett Says Her Rhetoric Isn't As Bad As Charlie Kirk's, but Her...
Starbucks Baristas Sue Over Dress Code — and I’ve Had Enough of This...
Despite Past Warnings Schumer and Warren Push Shutdown, Blame GOP As Senate Blocks...
I Forgive Him
The Democratic Party Is Becoming the Manson Family
Trump Unveils Drastic H-1B Overhaul With $100K Price Tag
Manchin Believes the Democratic Party Is 'Getting Worse, Not Better.' Here's Why.
These Are Some of the 'Theories and Questions' About Kirk's Assassination the FBI...
VIP
Was Kirk Right About Trump, Musk? What Happened Sunday Was a Good Sign.
America's Left-Wing Violence Epidemic Continues
The UN 'Genocide' Report Debunked
Tipsheet

Lawsuit Claims Sen. Ron Wyden's Kids Drove Personal Assistant to Suicide

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 22, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

A new lawsuit claims the children of Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) drove the family’s personal assistant to suicide.

35-year-old Brandon O’Brien worked for Nancy Bass Wyden, the senator’s wife and owner of Manhattan’s Strand Bookstore, between June 2022 and September 2024. Part of his duties were watching after the couple’s young children, according to The New York Post.

Advertisement

The disturbing behavior began in September 2022 when the couple’s then-10-year-old daughter allegedly exposed herself to O’Brien, making “sexually explicit” comments and asking about his “intimate life” during school drop-offs, O’Brien’s husband, Thomas Maltezos, alleged in court papers he filed against Bass Wyden and her company, Bass Real Estate LLC.

But the mom — whose family founded the East Village book shop nearly a century ago — allegedly did nothing about the behavior, Maltezos contended.

Meanwhile, the Wydens’ teenage son berated O’Brien with homophobic slurs such as “f—-t” and “zest kitten,” and the boy said his “his football team ‘would rape him,”‘ the suit claimed.

The boy allegedly threw things at O’Brien and the mom once “maced her son to restrain him but inadvertently maced Mr. O’Brien,” according to the Manhattan Supreme Court papers.

Thomas Maltezos, O’Brien’s significant other, stated in the lawsuit that some of the abuse happened during family trips to Disneyland. The mother allegedly did nothing to stop her children’s behavior.

In one instance, the Wydens’ son threw items at O’Brien. His mother once “maced her son to resrain him but inadvertently maced Mr. O’Brien,” the lawsuit said, according to The Post. 

Recommended

Starbucks Baristas Sue Over Dress Code — and I’ve Had Enough of This Nonsense Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Bass Wyden’s lawyers are trying to get the case dismissed. Her lawyers claimed the legal action is “baseless and deeply misguided” and “riddled with false accusations.” They further accused O’Brien of theft after he resigned in 2024, hired a private investigator, and spread pernicious rumors about him, according to the lawsuit.

Bass Wyden filed a report with law enforcement claiming he stole $650,000 in credit card and other thefts. She also hired the investigator to “probe into Mr. O’Brien’s perseonal life and business dealings.”

Despite the family’s denials, Maltezos’ attorneys issued a statement saying “The allegations against the senator’s wife are shocking, disturbing, and cruel — no person should ever be subject to this level of harassment, much less in the workplace.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME LAWSUIT MENTAL HEALTH RON WYDEN LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Starbucks Baristas Sue Over Dress Code — and I’ve Had Enough of This Nonsense Jeff Charles
Jasmine Crockett Says Her Rhetoric Isn't As Bad As Charlie Kirk's, but Her Record Tells a Different Story Jeff Charles
Democrats, Tell Your Perverted Allies to Stop Murdering People Kurt Schlichter
Despite Past Warnings Schumer and Warren Push Shutdown, Blame GOP As Senate Blocks Continuing Resolution Amy Curtis
Wait, Did an ABC News Reporter Really Say That About Charlie Kirk's Assassination? Matt Vespa
Is WaPo Serious With This Headline About Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Starbucks Baristas Sue Over Dress Code — and I’ve Had Enough of This Nonsense Jeff Charles
Advertisement