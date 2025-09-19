Guess Which Billionaire Just Dropped $10 Million to Help Gavin Newsom's Redistricting Crusade

Democrats’ favorite billionaire is funneling oodles of cash into helping California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting plan.

Newsom has raised a shocking amount of money in a short period of time to push Proposition 50, a ballot measure that would redraw California’s congressional districts in a way that would give Democrats more seats in the House of Representatives. The New York Times reported that Newsom “has raised rougly $70 million in less than two months.”

And guess who’s shelling out the big bucks? You guessed it: George Soros.

George Soros just gave $10 million to Newsom’s Redistricting Sham. In case there were any doubts what this is all about. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) September 19, 2025

The Times noted that Soros has poured about $10 million into the redistricting effort, which makes the Soros family the largest single backer of the initiative. This development comes as President Donald Trump is calling for an investigation into the family.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump insisted that George, and his son and heir Alex, “should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America.”

TRUMP calls to investigate George Soros's dark money funding the destruction of America.



Trump made it clear as day to Soros and his associates to "Be careful, we're watching you!" No more games, the gloves are off.



All of our taxpayer dollars were going to front companies and… pic.twitter.com/KbDQyqy4uB — The SCIF (@TheIntelSCIF) August 28, 2025

California’s redistricting effort is aimed at countering recent Republican gerrymandering in Texas and other states. The recently approved maps could give the GOP five new congressional seats in the House. The Golden State’s efforts could provide “as many as five new safe Democratic seats, effectively canceling out Texas,” The Times reported.

FOLLOW THE MONEY:



"Soros' Open Society gave $80 million to pro-terror groups"



"Soros Gives $10 Million to Newsom Redistricting Fight" pic.twitter.com/LiGq0QLGig — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 19, 2025

Several other wealthy leftists have donated to the cause, including Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, who contributed $2 million, and Silicon Valley billionaire Michael Moritz, who gave $2.5 million.

However, the opposition isn’t exactly broke. Charles T. Munger Jr., who financed the redistricting commission that Prop 50 would suspend, has given more than $30 million to stop the measure from passing.

California voters will decide the issue in November. Supporters have defended Prop 50 by casting it as a way to “defend democracy.” However, critics point out that it’s nothing more than a political power grab. “Wake up, we’re losing this country in real time,” Newsom said.

The governor has even donated $2 million of his own money to the cause.

