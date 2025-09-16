Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill
Oh My Word: Kash Patel Absolutely Cooked Adam Schiff Today
CBS News Really Trotted Out This New Phrase to Explain Charlie Kirk's Assassination....
Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Kash Patel Just KO'd Adam Schiff During Heated Exchange on Senate Floor
Fani Willis Thought She Would Put Trump Behind Bars – Now She's Having...
Speaker Johnson Defends Free Speech, Backs Firings, Warns Leaders Not to Demonize Opponent...
FBI Director Kash Patel Clashes With Sen. Cory Booker in Heated Hearing on...
UN ‘Genocide’ Report on Israel Relies on Hamas Figures, Contradictions, and Dubious Source...
Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess...
Jerome 'Too Late' Powell Expected to Cut Rates This Week
Cruz Urges Passage of His Stop FUNDERs Act After Kirk Assassination, FBI Director...
Cornel West Storms Out Mid-Panel on Piers Morgan Show
Trump Tells Hamas Not to Use Hostages As Human Shields
Tipsheet

Man Who Wanted to Help Charlie Kirk's Assassin Escape Is Facing Charges for Child Porn

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 16, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The individual who attempted to distract the authorities right after the shooting of Charlie Kirk is facing several charges, including possessing child pornography.

Advertisement

George Zinn, a 71-year-old man from Salt Lake City, was charged on Tuesday with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators found child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his phone. He had initially been arrested for obstruction of justice in connection with the assassination, which took place at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Court documents showed that Zinn admitted to FBI agents that he is “sexually aroused” by children, according to TMZ. He said he uses his phone to view child pornography. Investigators found more than 20 sexually inappropriate images of children, some as young as five years old. He had also sent explicit messages about sexual acts involving minors.

Zinn has a lengthy history of attending and disrupting political events in the state. He admitted to shouting “I shot him, now shoot me!” after the shooting to distract the authorities from the real killer, KSL reported.

He is also facing charges for obstruction of justice for trying to help the assassin.

Video footage that circulated on social media shortly after the shooting showed Zinn shouting before being apprehended by nearby officers, who escorted him from the scene. In the early moments after the reports about the shooting, many believed he was the actual shooter until the authorities announced that they were still looking for the culprit.

After law enforcement took Zinn into custody, he continued claiming he was the one who shot Kirk. While he was at the hospital, he allegedly told officers that “he was glad he said he shot the individual so the real suspect could get away,” according to an affidavit.

Recommended

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Zinn had many run-ins with the law over political events. He was known for his disruptive behavior, which often led to arrests. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he “was arrested on suspicion of trespassing” on multiple occasions, and described him as “more of a gadfly than anything else.”

Zinn faced charges in 2013 for threatening to place bombs at the Salt Lake City Marathon. He took a plea deal and served jail time and probation. In January this year, he was arrested for trespassing after he tried to force his way into a Sundance Film Festival event. In May, he was arested again for “pedestrian in roadway” after he refused to step out of the street. “George stated he didn’t care if the vehicles waited all day,” Gill told reporters.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME FBI UTAH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Just KO'd Adam Schiff During Heated Exchange on Senate Floor Jeff Charles
Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess Why. Amy Curtis
Fani Willis Thought She Would Put Trump Behind Bars – Now She's Having a Really Bad Day Jeff Charles
Cornel West Storms Out Mid-Panel on Piers Morgan Show Dmitri Bolt
Wait, Biden's FBI Was Spying on Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement