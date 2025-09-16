Kash Patel Just KO'd Adam Schiff During Heated Exchange on Senate Floor

FBI Director Kash Patel laid the smacketh down on Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) during a testy exchange over the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

After Schiff called out the FBI over the Epstein issue, Patel proceeded to rake him over the coals. “What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reform and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you,” Patel retorted. “We have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate in January 6th. You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward…I'm not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show so you can go raise money for your charade.”

“You are a political buffoon at best,” Patel added.

It’s amazing that Schiff continues to grandstand after he has been repeatedly exposed as a liar and fraud. Remember how he went on national television on multiple occasions claiming to have damning evidence that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government to swing the outcome of the presidential election?

Despite repeated requests for this supposed evidence, Schiff failed to deliver because it’s impossible to provide something that never existed in the first place. He was also a key player in the Democratic House Select Jan. 6 Committee whose only raison d’etre was to falsely claim Trump incited the riot at the US Capitol Building. It was nothing more than a brazen attempt to smear Trump and his supporters.

Obviously, that failed because Trump is the one currently occupying the Oval Office.

The fact that Schiff, who was a US representative back when he was spreading these lies, managed to win his Senate seat tells us all we need to know about California’s voters.

Patel has come under fire from the left and right for prematurely announcing that the FBI had apprehended the individual who murdered Charlie Kirk shortly after the incident occurred. It turned out that the Bureau did not have the suspect in custody. However, the authorities later arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson for the crime.

Patel also locked horns with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), saying his “false information does not bring this country together.”

