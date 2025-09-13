Jasmine Crockett Just Hit a New Low With Her Hot Take on Charlie Kirk's Death

It was only a matter of time before Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) used Charlie Kirk’s death to remind us just how braindead she is.

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Crockett claimed that assassinations and mass shootings are connected to white supremacy, because of course she did.

“So, we’re not going to talk about white supremacy? We’re just going to pretend it’s not a thing? The vast majority of these shootings—whether they’re classified as political or not—are tied to white supremacist ideology,” she bloviated. “That’s what the numbers show. But nobody wants to do anything about that. There’s no legislation being proposed. And every time someone brings up white supremacy, the response is always, “Oh, you’re race-baiting.” No—I’m going off the facts.”

She added, “When we look at mass shootings, most of them are linked to neo-Nazism, or groups like the Proud Boys, or something else in that white supremacy lane.”

Crockett further stated that “It’s not Black folks committing these acts” and that “It’s not immigrants doing this.”

“But where are we sending resources? Into Black cities—as if we’re the ones causing all the crime,” the lawmaker continued. “And who are we targeting? Immigrants—as if they’re the biggest threat. Nobody wants to have an honest conversation about what the numbers actually say. Nobody wants to talk about what the facts reveal: that America has a white supremacy problem. And until we’re willing to face that truth, we’re going to keep having the same problems.”

It’s easy to see what Crockett is trying to do here. She’s using the same tactics other leftists are using on social media: Pretending the individual alleged to have killed Kirk is on the right.

What is ironic is that if the shooter was a far leftists, as the evidence suggests, then she’s actually right. Since the days of Woodrow Wilson, progressives have championed white supremacy. They still do, just in a sneakier way.

It is also worth noting that while she rightly condemns those who falsely insinuate that most Black people are inherently violent, here she is doing the same to White people. Making sweeping generalizations such as this isn’t helpful.

But that’s not her intention, is it?

Like most high-profile leftists, she seeks only to stir up racial division — and she has no problem using a man’s death to do so. Yes, there have been plenty of white supremacist mass shootings. But most of those who commit these atrocities are not motivated by racial hatred. Moreover, using these tragedies to smear an entire group of people is not only unproductive, it’s reprehensible. If anything, she is doing more to inflame the type of tensions that lead to violence.

But since she thinks it won’t affect her, then it isn’t a problem, right?

