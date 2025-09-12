Trump Says This City Will Be the National Guard's Next Destination

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he will be sending the National Guard into Memphis, Tennessee, to combat crime.

The president, during an interview on “Fox and Friends,” said, “We’re going to Memphis…that’s the next city.”

He said the city is “deeply troubled, and the mayor is happy. He’s a Democrat mayor.” He further indicated that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is also happy.

Trump recalled conversing with the head of Union Pacific. He asked the individual where he should send troops next. “He said, ‘sir, Memphis would be good’ because he's on the board of FedEx. He said, ‘When I walk one block to my hotel, they won't allow me to do it. They put me in an armored vehicle with bulletproof glass to take me one block.’ He said, ‘it's so terrible.’”

“National Guard and anybody else we need. An by the way, we’ll bring in the military too, if we need it,” Trump said.

At first, it appeared Chicago would be the next city on the Trump administration’s list. After the White House federalized Washington, DC’s law enforcement and deployed National Guard troops, he indicated that he would take similar action in Chicago, Baltimore, and other cities.

President Trump also indicated he would use the military in New Orleans to curb crime. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry approved in a post on X where he said he would welcome federal intervention in New Orleans, Shreveport, and other cities.

During the interview, Trump suggested that he “would have preferred going to Chicago” next. However, the backlash coming from the mayor and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker seems to have delayed this endeavor.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young on Thursday said that Gov. Lee and Trump discussed using the National Guard in the city. "Earlier this week, I was informed that the Governor and the President were considering deploying the National Guard and other resources to Memphis. I am committed to working to ensure any efforts strengthen our community and build on our progress," he said.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Police Department reported on Tuesday that “Overall crime is at a 25-year low, with robbery, burglary, and larceny also reaching 25-year lows.”

It further noted that “Murder is at a six-year low, aggravated assault at a five-year low, and sexual assault at a twenty year low.”

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis celebrated the new numbers. “These historic reductions reflect the dedication and resilience of the men and women of the Memphis Police Department, as well as the strong partnership with our community. We remain focused on protecting our neighborhoods and creating a stronger, safer Memphis for all,” he said.

