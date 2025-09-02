Democrats' Latest Attack on Trump Will Have You Laughing Your Head Off

On the miles-long list of everything Democrats lack, self-awareness must rank in the top five. This is especially true of leftists who are throwing around wild allegations that the White House is trying to cover up President Donald Trump’s health issues.

Meghan Hays, a former special assistant to former President Joe Biden, discussed supposed concerns over Trump’s health that arose because he did not make public appearances for a few days. His absence from the camera spawned online rumors that he was in poor health or even dead. Indeed, the hashtag “#TrumpIsDead” has been trending on X and other social media platforms.

When asked about Trump’s supposed issues, Hays pointed out that last month, the president “spent 26 days doing public events or talking to the press.”

“To go down for six days and just have a slew of true social posts that are very chaotic and people can't follow all of them is very concerning,” Hays continued. “...The President could just be taking a few days down in August, which is normal for presidents to do, or there could be actually something wrong. The problem is, we don't know and they're not being transparent about.”

Donald Trump is a relentless campaigner, who always wants to talk to the press. It is out of the ordinary for him to not speak to the press for 6 days. It’s fair to wonder what’s really going on here. pic.twitter.com/gUVGzUwgq0 — Meghan Hays (@meghan_hays9) September 2, 2025

The hypocrisy in Hays’ remarks is so thick you would need an industrial-grade chainsaw to slice through it. When Biden was allegedly the president, his team and comrades on the left worked feverishly to make sure the public did not know the extent of his apparent cognitive decline.

From the start, White House aides used various strategies to manage public perceptions of his age-related problems. This was because the public could see there was something off about the former president when he addressed reporters, gave speeches, and tried to walk on stairs.

His aides routinely limited his public appearances and even rescheduled meetings to make sure he was only in public on his “good days.” They often ended his interactions with the public by 4 p.m. when he was too tired to continue. A national security official admitted in 2021 that sometimes meetings were postponed because of the former president’s “bad days.”

Biden’s aides tightly scripted Biden’s press conferences, providing him with notecards and instructions in large font. He held fewer press conferences than any modern president because his team sought to keep the public in the dark about his condition.

CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote a book detailing how several aides formed a protective “cocoon” around Biden, even limiting his interactions with cabinet members so they would not notice that the former president was struggling.

The House Oversight Committee has sought testimony from these aides. However, some have invoked the Fifth Amendment, which means they are still covering for Biden even though he is no longer in office.

Trump’s absence is nowhere near as glaring as the wholesale propaganda effort to con the public into believing Biden was full of energy and vitality despite his advanced age. Unfortunately for Democrats, the public knows that the former president was not fit to serve in the Oval Office. Even left-wing media has admitted as much, which makes this line of attack against Trump even more curious. After all, why would anyone take them seriously when they were guilty of far worse than Trump taking a few days off?

