Blue State Governors Tell Trump to Keep Troops Out of Their Cities

Democratic governors are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s plan to send National Guard troops into major cities across the country.

Several Democratic governors, including Govs. Andy Beshear (KY), Maura Healey (ME), Kathy Hochul (NY), JB Pritzker (IL), and others, signed an open statement making it clear they will not approve the White House’s plan to send National Guard troops into their cities.

Advertisement

“Every American deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood and community,” the statement reads. “But instead of actually addressing crime, President Trump cut federal funding for law enforcement that states rely on and continues to politicize our military by trying to undermine the executive authority of Governors as Commanders in Chief of their state’s National Guard.”

The statement concludes, “Whether it’s Illinois, Maryland and New York or another state tomorrow, the President’s threats and efforts to deploy a state’s National Guard without the request and consent of that state’s governor is an alarming abuse of power, ineffective, and undermines the mission of our service members. This chaotic federal interference in our states’ National Guard must come to an end.”

Some governors are already taking additional action to curb crime. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also signed the statement, announced a plan to send additional California Highway Patrol officers to several cities to aid law enforcement in cracking down on auto thefts and drug crimes.

After spending the last two weeks attacking President Trump for deploying the National Guard in DC, Gavin Newsom just announced that he is deploying California Highway Patrol officers across the state to crack down on crime. pic.twitter.com/J7j8xr5efy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2025

The statement comes after President Trump indicated that he would expland his deployment of National Guard troops to major cities like Chicago and Baltimore. He recently took this type of action in Washington, DC, after federalizing its police force.

During a press conference, Trump criticized Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for being “grossly incompetent” and suggested his next focus would be the Windy City. He claimed Chicago residents “are screaming for us to come” and that many are “wearing red hats.”

Meanwhile, some Republicans have supported Trump’s plan. Some said they would welcome a military presence in their cities. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said, “Blue cities like Memphis need all the help they can get to combat violent crime.”

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said, “For too long, local leaders in blue cities have been more focused on the rights of criminals than victims, and it’s allowed crime to run rampant.”

The Posse Comitatus Act, passed in 1878, prohibits the government from using the military to perform domestic law enforcement functions except in a few narrow exceptions. The federal government would require the approval of state leaders before being allowed to deploy troops, which means legal battles could erupt if Trump tries sending the National Guard to cities in blue states.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.