Rep. Robin Kelly Mocks State of the Union Medal Recipients

Last night, during the State of the Union address, four members of our brave military were honored with medals. This includes Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover, who led the and Navy Fighter Pilot Royce Williams, a Korean War veteran who is 100-years-old. Both of those men received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

President Trump awards Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover with the Congressional Medal of Honor.



Slover piloted the lead helicopter during Operation Absolute Resolve to capture and arrest Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.



An incredible moment 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NjFhUmSdXd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

That made history, as no Medal of Honor was ever awarded at the State of the Union address.

President Trump awards Navy Fighter Pilot Royce Williams with the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during a secret 1952 mission in Korea.



Never before has a president awarded TWO Medal of Honors during a State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/IXXsuFaq16 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

Andrew Wolfe, the National Guardsman who was shot in Washington D.C., before Thanksgiving was awarded the Purple Heart. He's still recovering from his injuries, but was in attendance with his mom. Also in attendance were the parents of Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot along with Wolfe. Beckstrom, sadly, passed away. Her Purple Heart was given to her family.

President Trump just awarded Andrew Wolfe - one of the two National Guardsmen who were shot in a terror attack in Washington, DC - with the Purple Heart.



Sarah Beckstrom sadly hadn't survived, so her family received one in her place.pic.twitter.com/jfwTA6qA41 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 25, 2026

President Trump also awarded the Legion of Merit to Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Scott Ruskan, who rescued nearly 170 people from horrific Texas flooding.

Honoring our sacred trust with the American people.



When historic floods devastated Central Texas this July, @USCG Aviation Survival Technician Scott Ruskan and his fellow crewmembers answered the call.



Last night, @POTUS awarded Ruskan the Legion of Merit during the State of… pic.twitter.com/YRAwEVEdGK — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) February 25, 2026

Those were some of the most powerful moments from the State of the Union, but the Democrats can't put aside their partisanship and their hatred of President Trump to honor the men and women who serve our nation. Instead, Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly joined a podcast to mock the medal recipients.

Democrat Rep. Robin Kelly laughs at and mocks American veterans who received the Medal of Honor during President Trump's SOTU speech.



KELLY: “It was like an award show, you get a medal! You get a medal! You get a medal!”



Absolutely despicable. pic.twitter.com/dIPgxZayJp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

"It was as horrific as I thought it would be," said Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, who admitted she left early.

"It was like an awards show," said Rep. Kelly. "It was like an award show, you get a medal! You get a medal! You get a medal!"

The Democrats can't help themselves, can they? The optics of laughing at the brave men and women who were injured or killed, in the service of our nation is a great look going into the midterms, and they don't seem to care.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

