Rep. Robin Kelly Mocks State of the Union Medal Recipients

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 25, 2026 1:30 PM
Rep. Robin Kelly Mocks State of the Union Medal Recipients
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last night, during the State of the Union address, four members of our brave military were honored with medals. This includes Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover, who led the  and Navy Fighter Pilot Royce Williams, a Korean War veteran who is 100-years-old. Both of those men received the Congressional Medal of Honor

That made history, as no Medal of Honor was ever awarded at the State of the Union address.

Andrew Wolfe, the National Guardsman who was shot in Washington D.C., before Thanksgiving was awarded the Purple Heart. He's still recovering from his injuries, but was in attendance with his mom. Also in attendance were the parents of Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot along with Wolfe. Beckstrom, sadly, passed away. Her Purple Heart was given to her family.

President Trump also awarded the Legion of Merit to Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Scott Ruskan, who rescued nearly 170 people from horrific Texas flooding.

Those were some of the most powerful moments from the State of the Union, but the Democrats can't put aside their partisanship and their hatred of President Trump to honor the men and women who serve our nation. Instead, Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly joined a podcast to mock the medal recipients.

"It was as horrific as I thought it would be," said Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, who admitted she left early.

"It was like an awards show," said Rep. Kelly. "It was like an award show, you get a medal! You get a medal! You get a medal!"

The Democrats can't help themselves, can they? The optics of laughing at the brave men and women who were injured or killed, in the service of our nation is a great look going into the midterms, and they don't seem to care.

