President Trump Just Responded to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib's Outbursts at the State of the Union

President Trump has officially responded after two members of the progressive “Squad,” Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), repeatedly shouted at him during Tuesday’s State of the Union, criticizing his deportation policies targeting illegal immigrants.

NOW - Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib scream, shout and point their fingers at Trump during his speech. pic.twitter.com/upJM0wNazy — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2026

He accused the congresswomen of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS), calling them “low IQ” with “bulging, bloodshot eyes” and saying they appeared “mentally deranged” and in need of institutionalization. Trump went further, suggesting they should be sent back to where they came from, arguing their behavior “can only damage the United States of America” and contributes nothing positive to the country.

"When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible. They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it."

The president went on to fire a series of separate shots at actor Robert De Niro and Rosie O'Donnell for their TDS.

They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL! When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States. The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

🚨President Trump SLAMS 'Squad' members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for their stunts during last night's State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/DWtzLzBVfb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

