J.K. Rowling Notices Labour's Misogyny Hypocrisy

The Left are nothing if not inconsistent and, as this writer is fond of saying, if they didn't have double standards they'd have none at all.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared violence against women and girls a "national emergency" and vowed for more "trauma-informed" care for children. Of course, what Starmer didn't vow to do was remove from the U.K. the primary source of violence and trauma against women and children: the Muslim migrants.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Starmer also pledged to protect Brits from "misogynistic influences."

I want my daughter to grow up in a Britain where she feels safe in school, online, and in relationships.



Every young girl deserves that, and every young boy should be protected from harmful misogynistic influences.



My government is making that happen, by backing teachers,… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 18, 2025

Once again, failing to remove from his country adherents of the most deeply misogynistic sociopolitical movement on the planet — Islamists — renders his moral preening meaningless.

But the U.K.'s misogyny problem isn't just an Islamic thing. It's also a trans activist thing. For years, the Left has decried misogyny (just as Starmer did) and the patriarchy, only to turn around and let men who simply say they're women have access to women's private spaces, including bathrooms, hospital wards, and even rape crisis centers.

That's misogyny too, Keir.

And J.K. Rowling is calling out the hypocrisy.

This government tells us in one breath that it wants to stamp out misogyny, and in the next that it will be fighting in the Supreme Court to remove women’s and girls’ rights to single-sex spaces. pic.twitter.com/3RqO4NS1BQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2025

Make it make sense.

They are lying scumbags and I hope they get destroyed at the next election. — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) December 19, 2025

The only way to end this is to vote them all out of office.

They would never fight this hard for actual women. It sickens me. — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) December 19, 2025

No, they wouldn't. That's evidenced by how they bend the knee to radical Islam. This writer predicts that in the next decade, women in the U.K. will not only be forced to wear the hijab in public, but they will also start being excluded from jobs and schooling to appease the Islamists. Labour will gladly make those changes and call anyone who objects a racist.

She hopes she's wrong.

She doesn't think she is.

On the other hand, kowtowing to the Islamists will take care of the transgender activists.

FYI @bphillipsonMP what JK Rowling said ⬇️



PLUS you're happy to have men like this come into girls'/women's spaces and yet the government wants to combat misogyny? Stop gaslighting us.



(Images @cavakaggyreborn) https://t.co/6WX8Gaylam pic.twitter.com/XY32OgPt40 — Dr Pam Spurr Psychologist & Artist 🟢⚪🟣 (@DrPamSpurr) December 19, 2025

Those are the faces of misogyny right there.

This is now a concerted effort across our all public bodies to create so much confusion around the (very clear) Supreme Court ruling that the public is tricked into believing we need new law. Then the govt forces through new law removing rights to single sex spaces. https://t.co/zPipr1iN3P — Polly Clark (@MsPollyClark) December 19, 2025

Advertisement

That's exactly what they're doing.

This is easily understood once you realise that the Labour government don’t actually give a s**t about reducing misogyny. https://t.co/X6DkeCzOw9 — Stephen Laughton 🎗️🇺🇦 (@StevoLaughton) December 19, 2025

They do not.

If a woman objects to trans-women being allowed into female-only spaces, is she a misogynist or a misandrist? If a schoolboy expresses the view in class that trans-women are men, will he be subject to misogyny de-radicalisation and mandatory re-education? https://t.co/Lughdaisgr — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) December 19, 2025

They'll just start throwing everyone in prison.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.