Dem Senate Candidate Says She Wouldn't Be Able to Control Herself, Would Assault...
Jasmine Crocket Would Make Kamala Harris Proud With Her Latest Word Salad
Erika Kirk and TPUSA Endorse JD Vance for 2028 at AmericaFest
FBI Charges Chinese National With Smuggling Deadly Bacteria Into US
J.K. Rowling Notices Labour's Misogyny Hypocrisy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 19, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

The Left are nothing if not inconsistent and, as this writer is fond of saying, if they didn't have double standards they'd have none at all.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared violence against women and girls a "national emergency" and vowed for more "trauma-informed" care for children. Of course, what Starmer didn't vow to do was remove from the U.K. the primary source of violence and trauma against women and children: the Muslim migrants.

Yesterday, Starmer also pledged to protect Brits from "misogynistic influences."

Once again, failing to remove from his country adherents of the most deeply misogynistic sociopolitical movement on the planet — Islamists — renders his moral preening meaningless.

But the U.K.'s misogyny problem isn't just an Islamic thing. It's also a trans activist thing. For years, the Left has decried misogyny (just as Starmer did) and the patriarchy, only to turn around and let men who simply say they're women have access to women's private spaces, including bathrooms, hospital wards, and even rape crisis centers.

That's misogyny too, Keir.

And J.K. Rowling is calling out the hypocrisy.

Make it make sense.

The only way to end this is to vote them all out of office.

No, they wouldn't. That's evidenced by how they bend the knee to radical Islam. This writer predicts that in the next decade, women in the U.K. will not only be forced to wear the hijab in public, but they will also start being excluded from jobs and schooling to appease the Islamists. Labour will gladly make those changes and call anyone who objects a racist.

She hopes she's wrong.

She doesn't think she is.

On the other hand, kowtowing to the Islamists will take care of the transgender activists.

Those are the faces of misogyny right there.

That's exactly what they're doing.

They do not.

They'll just start throwing everyone in prison.

