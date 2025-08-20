Ana Navarro Is Furious at Melania Trump. The Reason Why Is Insane.

Folks on the left are still throwing temper tantrums because President Donald Trump is working to end the bloody war in Ukraine, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives since it started four years ago.

First Lady Melania Trump recently sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the meeting between the two leaders on Friday. She urged Putin to end the war, which has killed over 500 children so far.

This didn’t sit well with “The View” co-host Ana Navarro, who blasted Melania’s letter in a video on Instagram. “This all falls under the category of stuff that’s so hypocritical you almost can’t believe it,” she began.

Navarro read some excerpts from Melania’s letter to Putin. “As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few,” the letter reads. “Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all, so that every soul we may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I’m sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity and innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.”

“Think about what her husband, Donald Trump, is doing to the children of immigrants in America—and to U.S. citizen children of immigrants,” Navarro said. “How many of those children are living with the fear of their parents being dragged through the streets of America, their car windows smashed in, their parents beaten by masked men and disappeared?”

The commentator brought up “the children in the LA school system that have been grabbed by ICE” and “the Brazilian boy in Massachusetts who was going to soccer practice when he was grabbed by ICE.”

Navarro then bashes Donald Trump for supposedly ending SNAP benefits for children in America and slashing the USAID program.

Ana Navarro is LIVID that Melania Trump asked Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine and stop killing children.



The commentator’s diatribe reflects that of many members of the left-wing chattering class, who are raging at the Trump administration for trying to end the killing in Ukraine. She attacks Melania as if she were the one setting policy, which is absurd to anyone with an IQ higher than my shoe size.

Yet, for all of her bloviating about protecting children, Navarro kept her mouth shut when children were being deported under Biden and Obama. I wonder why that is?

Also, has Navarro spoken out against the wholesale killing of children in the womb? Of course not. She’s just fine with that.

If Navarro cares about children as much as she claims, then why would she attack someone for trying to stop the killing of kids in Ukraine? These lines of attack coming from the left are not doing Democrats any favors. One can disagree with Trump’s other policies while still supporting an effort to end a bloody war.

It almost seems as if these people would rather the war continue — with more children dying — than have to admit that a Republican president brought an end to it. In the end, they don’t care about children in Ukraine, America, and anywhere else in the world. At the end of the day, they view these children as nothing more than political ammunition to use against their political opponents.

