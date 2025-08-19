This School District Labeled Teenage Boys As 'Sexual Harassers' for Not Embracing Gender Ideology

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) is suspending two male high school students for complaining about a trans-identified girl using boys' locker rooms.

LCPS began investigating the matter, which occurred at Stone Bridge High School, back in May. The Virginia school district has a policy allowing students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their chosen gender identity.

The father of one of the boys told 7News in May that he was “concerned” about the matter. He stated that the district was investigating his son and another boy to find out whether they had committed sexual harassment by complaining about the female who was using the boys’ locker room.

“And other boys were uncomfortable [with a female in the boys’ locker room],” he told the news outlet. “There were other boys asking the same question. They [LCPS] created a very uncomfortable situation. They're young, they're 15 years old. They're expressing their opinions, and now they're being targeted for expressing those opinions.”

The female student had been using the boys’ locker room for an extended period of time. In March, she used her phone to record the two boys and their friends in the locker room. “I have a daughter that's in high school as well, and if there was a male in there videotaping her in the locker room, I would have issues,” the father said.

He further argued that his son should not “be punished for expressing his First Amendment right and being able to ask questions.”

Apparently, the school district disagrees.

The district decided that the two boys sexually harassed the female students and engaged in “sex-based discrimination.” As punishment, the boys will be suspended for ten days and are not allowed to interact with the female student. This means they will not be able to attend the same classes, 7News reported.

Renae Smith, a parent of one of the boys, said she was “absolutely floored that they came back and branded my son responsible for sexual harassment and sex based discrimination with no solid evidence whatsoever.”

“We’re talking about scarring him for life by a biased process that’s supposed to protect fairness, but it’s shocking. It’s wrong, and it should terrify every single parent.”

To sum this up, the ideologues at LCPS are willing to brand two boys as sexual harassers because they complained about a girl using the boys’ locker room. This designation will follow them throughout their adult lives, even after they graduate high school.

Colleges typically ask applicants if they have been suspended or found responsible for serious disciplinary violations. Being suspended for “sexual harassment” or “sex-based discrimination” is particularly serious due to its categorization by Title IX. LCPS’s actions could quite literally destroy these students’ futures just because they do not adhere to progressive gender ideology.

This is how far these people are willing to go to compel the rest of us to pretend that men can become women and vice versa. This action isn’t only about the two boys, but about anyone else who might speak out. This harsh response is intended to send a message: Shut up about gender ideology or we will ruin you.

This is part and parcel of how the authoritarian left approaches the issues. Since they know their views on gender are not popular, they know persuasion won’t work. So they have to resort to using the government to force their will on sane Americans. This is how these people function — and why they must never be in a position to control the government. What happened to these kids shows exactly why they cannot have power.

