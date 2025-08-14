Democrats Have Found a New Epstein Angle to Go After Trump

Democrats have found yet another way to use the Jeffrey Epstein controversy against President Donald Trump.

Democratic politicians are accusing the Trump administration of witness tampering after Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a minimum security facility in Texas. The move occurred after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss individuals who may have participated in Epstein’s illicit sex trafficking operation.

Advertisement

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter signed by other lawmakers to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director William K. Marshall demanding answers about Maxwell’s transfer.

Any meeting between Blanche, DOJ, or any other Trump representative and Ghislaine Maxwell and her attorneys, on the other, should be audiovisually recorded. Full stop The DOJ may be engaging in witness tampering. They fired Maurene Comey to make sure there was no witness. — Gerry (@GerryKCgirl) August 14, 2025

The letter was signed by several Democrats, including Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), and several others. “Two weeks ago, you inexplicably transferred Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s coconspirator, from a federal correctional institution to a far preferable and relatively luxurious minimum-security prison camp in Texas, just three years into her 20-year sentence for sexually exploiting and abusing minor girls as young as 14,” the lawmakers wrote.

The representatives allege that Maxwell’s transfer might be a part of an effort to tamper with a key witness and conceal potential connections between President Donald Trump and Epstein. They assert that “Mr. Blanche destroyed any shreds of credibility Mx. Maxwell may have had left” and questioned why she was moved to a facility that has been described as “one of the ‘Best Jails in America to Serve Time.’”

The lawmakers further stated that the transfer violates a long-standing BOP policy prohibiting sex offenders from being kept in minimum security facilities. They pointed out that a transfer of this nature would typically go through months of review. Maxwell seems to have “short-circuited the entire review process and jumped the queue,” according to the letter.

Trump moving Epstein's right-hand sex trafficker to a cushy "Club Fed" sure looks like witness tampering to me. Trump won't lift a finger to help victims get justice but he's making sure Ghislaine is more comfortable. https://t.co/vLx6B8kBY9 — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 1, 2025

The lawmakers conclude by demanding detailed records about Maxwell’s transfer, her interview with Blanche, and any other promises of benefits that she may have received.

Blanche’s interview with Maxwell came after backlash against a Justice Department memo stating that Epstein did not have a list of high-profile clients who participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued a subpoena to have Maxwell testify about this issue before Congress.

This new attack isn’t going to go anywhere. Right now, we do not know exactly what Blanche and Maxwell discussed during their meeting. It is not even clear that Maxwell’s transfer was the result of her agreeing to speak with the deputy attorney general.

Advertisement

If this is an example of witness tampering, then any deal with of this nature with a potential witness could be considered tampering. Still, it is clear this issue isn’t going away any time soon. As it stands today, there is no telling when, or if, the nation will get answers about who was involved with Epstein.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.