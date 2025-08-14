Obama Might Not Have the Legal Protections Libs Thinks He Has Regarding the...
This Blue City Mayor Just Gave a Ridiculous Suggestion on How Trump Can Reduce Crime

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 14, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott made a predictable recommendation to President Donald Trump to reduce crime in major cities.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Scott suggested that banning AR-15s would magically decrease violence in Washington, DC, and other high-crime areas across America.

“As you note, violent crime in Baltimore is down. It has come down. Baltimore is still number three on the list of U.S. cities with the highest violent crime rates in 2024. That’s according to the FBI’s crime database, which relies on reporting from local jurisdictions such as Baltimore,” Tapper began. “So specifically, what is working in Baltimore, as you were just discussing, and what federal help could help you bring the violent crime numbers down even further?”

The mayor responded, explaining that the city has a “comprehensive violence prevention plan” where it does “all of the above.” 

We have a deep partnership with my office, the police department, our State’s attorney, our attorney general, our governor, and other federal law enforcement partners, where we have our group violence reduction strategy or focus deterrence, where we actually go to the very small group of people who are the most likely to be a victim or perpetrator of gun violence and say, choose, change your life. They actually get a letter directly from me as the mayor that says, change your life. We’ll help you do that. But if you don’t, we will remove you.

The mayor further stated that Baltimore police have “taken 2,500 guns off the street each of the last two years.”

Scott continued, arguing that more gun control is the solution for high crime rates. “The president could also do some very simple things for us, Jake. Not just for Baltimore, but for the whole country,” he said. “The president can say, no one will no longer be able to go into a store and buy a AR-15. The president could join mayors around the country and standing up to Glock to end these Glock switches that allow our residents and our police officers to be shot with a gun that is now automatic. And that can only happen with one company. He could end ghost guns in this country. He could do all of these things, but he won’t.”

Crime in Baltimore has declined considerably over recent years. But it is doubtful that gun control is contributing to the decrease. Moreover, the notion that banning AR-15s and other “assault” rifles will reduce homicides is laughable when one looks at the numbers.

Between 2007 and 2017, rifles of all types accounted for only 3.2 percent of total homicides. They were used in only three to six percent of homicides involving firearms each year. If the government banned rifles, these numbers would likely not change. Those who wish to commit gun crimes would simply use handguns or other firearms. 

Of course, it’s obvious what Scott is doing. He’s using the controversy over President Trump’s decision to federalize DC’s law enforcement agency while sending in the National Guard to deal with the district’s high crime rates to push for more gun control. As with all anti-gunners, he is exploiting the victims of violent crime to disarm responsible gun owners.

What we must remember is that gun control isn’t about protecting people. It is about empowering the state to exert more control over the populace, which is why they seek to punish non-criminals for he actions of a few who do use firearms for nefarious purposes.

