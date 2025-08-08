Owner of Trump-Themed Burger Joint Is Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest

A co-owner of a Trump-themed restaurant in Houston, TX, is facing deportation after he failed to leave the country within the allotted time period.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers recently arrested Roland Mehrez Beainy, a Lebanese national. Beainy, 28, came to the United States in 2019 on a non-immigrant visitor visa. He was required to leave the country by February 12, 2024, but failed to do so.

From Click2Houston:

He was arrested on May 16, 2025, and placed into immigration proceedings. An immigration judge granted him bond on June 13 while his case continues. In a statement, an ICE spokesperson said that “Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States. Beainy is a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon who entered the United States in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor, but he failed to depart by Feb. 12, 2024, as required under the terms of his admission. ICE officers arrested him on May 16, 2025, and he was placed into immigration proceedings. On June 13, an immigration judge granted his request for bond while he undergoes his proceedings. Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

The restaurant serves Trump-themed burgers, including the eight-ounce Trump Burger, which is “so great, so tremendous, it should have its own skyscraper,” according to the menu.

Customers can also enjoy a “yuge portion of French fries so good, even the haters and losers will agree.”

For those who are extra hungry, they can choose the “Trump Tower,’ a 16oz Angus beef patty “Loaded with double yellow cheese AND double white cheese (because when it comes to cheese, MORE is always better!).”

The owner of “Trump Burger” in Houston is now facing deportation pic.twitter.com/CLhunbVAcn — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 8, 2025

The restaurant, which has four locations in the Houston area, became quite popular among Trump supporters who enjoyed the MAGA-themed establishment.

Beainy runs the restaurant chain with other owners. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) told his wife on January 29 that his immigration status would be revoked. Newsweek reported that a cease-and-desist letter was sent to the owners demanding that they stop using the Trump name and brand.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told Newsweek that Beainy “has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charges” and that the agency “is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

