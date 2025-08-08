Letitia James Is in More Trouble Than We Thought

New York Attorney General Letitia James just got some horrible news. Federal prosecutors have officially launched an investigation into her legal attacks on President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Advertisement

James was a critical component of the failed Democratic efforts to use the criminal justice system to prevent Trump from winning the 2024 election. Now, her actions against Trump and the NRA will be investigated by the feds.

From NBC News:

The probe is focused on whether or not the New York attorney general’s office caused a deprivation of legal rights under the color of law through its civil suits against Trump and his businesses as well as the National Rifle Association, these people said. It is being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, two of these sources said. In response to an NBC News inquiry, a spokesperson for the AG’s office said: “Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American. We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights.”

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED: Good Friday. President Trump's DOJ has officially launched a grand jury investigation into Letitia James. pic.twitter.com/MrvBWeMM00 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) August 8, 2025

In 2022, James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, his company, and his associates. The suit alleged that they participated in a decade-long scheme to inflate the president’s net worth and asset values to obtain more favorable lending conditions and insurance deals.

A New York judge ruled in February 2024 that Trump and his company must pay $454 million in penalties for the supposed scheme. James insisted the lawsuit was about accountability — but even Stevie Wonder could see that this was about politics.

Letitia James once said financial fraud isn’t a victimless crime. She’s right—New York’s been her victim for years.



She’s now facing two federal grand jury investigations:

👉 One for mortgage fraud, after she falsely declared a Virginia property as her primary residence and… https://t.co/5PuZNd4aC6 — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) August 8, 2025

The attorney general also targeted the NRA. She tried to dissolve the organization due to allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud. She accused several NRA executives of misusing millions in funds for personal use. She was not as successful in her campaign to destroy the organization as she would have liked.

James is also under investigation over allegations of mortgage fraud.

Fox News Digital reported that prosecutors issued subpoenas for documents related to the civil lawsuits against Trump and the NRA. The probe is still in its early stages, so it is not clear what the outcome will be. But it would be nice to see someone like her face accountability — even if there is a slim chance of that happening.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Letitia James.

Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.