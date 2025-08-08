DOJ Takes the Gloves Off Against Venezuela's Maduro
The Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. Has Arrived
Trump to Host Peace Summit at the White House
Oh, That’s Why Democrats Don’t Want a New Census
We Are Winning But Can't Become Content
The Line That Killed Me During Trump's Economic Announcement Yesterday
AP Wants Us to Feel Bad for the Terrorists Who Got Beeper Bombed...
Owner of Trump-Themed Burger Joint Is Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest
Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order Just Hit Another Legal Wall Thanks to This Federal...
This Judge Tried to Hold Trump in Contempt. The Appeals Court Just Said,...
California Democrats Zero-In on Parents Rights With Brutally Evil Assembly Bill 495
Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Taxpayers of $45 million
Democrat Esther Kim Varet Launches Vile Racist Attack on Congresswoman Young Kim
Carville: Dems Need to Add New Blue States and Pack the Supreme Court...
Tipsheet

Letitia James Is in More Trouble Than We Thought

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 08, 2025 11:48 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Attorney General Letitia James just got some horrible news. Federal prosecutors have officially launched an investigation into her legal attacks on President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (NRA). 

Advertisement

James was a critical component of the failed Democratic efforts to use the criminal justice system to prevent Trump from winning the 2024 election. Now, her actions against Trump and the NRA will be investigated by the feds.

From NBC News

The probe is focused on whether or not the New York attorney general’s office caused a deprivation of legal rights under the color of law through its civil suits against Trump and his businesses as well as the National Rifle Association, these people said. It is being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, two of these sources said.

In response to an NBC News inquiry, a spokesperson for the AG’s office said: “Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American. We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights.”

In 2022, James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, his company, and his associates. The suit alleged that they participated in a decade-long scheme to inflate the president’s net worth and asset values to obtain more favorable lending conditions and insurance deals.

A New York judge ruled in February 2024 that Trump and his company must pay $454 million in penalties for the supposed scheme. James insisted the lawsuit was about accountability — but even Stevie Wonder could see that this was about politics.

Recommended

Democrat Esther Kim Varet Launches Vile Racist Attack on Congresswoman Young Kim Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The attorney general also targeted the NRA. She tried to dissolve the organization due to allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud. She accused several NRA executives of misusing millions in funds for personal use. She was not as successful in her campaign to destroy the organization as she would have liked.

James is also under investigation over allegations of mortgage fraud.

Fox News Digital reported that prosecutors issued subpoenas for documents related to the civil lawsuits against Trump and the NRA. The probe is still in its early stages, so it is not clear what the outcome will be. But it would be nice to see someone like her face accountability — even if there is a slim chance of that happening.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Letitia James. 

Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT LETITIA JAMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Esther Kim Varet Launches Vile Racist Attack on Congresswoman Young Kim Sarah Arnold
Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order Just Hit Another Legal Wall Thanks to This Federal Judge Jeff Charles
Owner of Trump-Themed Burger Joint Is Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest Jeff Charles
Bill Maher: Dems Are at Risk of Total Collapse If They Can't Answer This Question Matt Vespa
The Line That Killed Me During Trump's Economic Announcement Yesterday Matt Vespa
Why DEI was already dying Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrat Esther Kim Varet Launches Vile Racist Attack on Congresswoman Young Kim Sarah Arnold
Advertisement