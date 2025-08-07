Sex Offender Ghislaine Maxwell Blocked From Playing With Puppies—Here’s Why

Convicted sex offender and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell won’t be training any puppies at the new facility to which she was recently transferred.

Maxwell is staying at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas—a facility known for its lenient conditions. But the authorities are dutifully keeping her away from the pooches, especially service dogs in training. Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions, the organization that operates the program, told NBC News, “We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals — including any crime of a sexual nature.”

Mazzoni added, “Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you’re putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable.”

Maxwell was transferred to the facility after a two-day, nine-hour interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. She was offered limited immunity to give Blanche information about Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. The details of the interview have not yet been released, but her attorney said, “She didn’t hold anything back.”

This comes as the Trump administration faces criticism over its handling of the Epstein files. Many are still demanding transparency — especially about the individuals who could have been involved in Epstein’s trafficking operations.

The transfer has raised eyebrows because Maxwell’s new facility typically houses inmates convicted of nonviolent or white-collar crimes, not sex offenses. One employee told NBC News, “If they have a history of a sex offense or violent crime, they are not supposed to be there.”

The Bureau of Prisons has a policy deeming sex offenders ineligible for placement at these camps — unless they obtain a special waiver. The Justice Department has not indicated whether it granted this waiver in exchange for Maxwell’s testimony.

The current Epsten controversy started when the Justice Department issued a memo claiming that Epstein did not keep a list of clients and that he actually did commit suicide in his prison cell in 2019.

Alicia Arden, who alleges Epstein sexually assaulted her in the late 1990s, called on the White House to release the full Epstein files. During a Wednesday press conference, she told reporters Epstein posed as a Victoria’s Secret representative and claimed he was “interviewing and auditioning models” to be featured in the company’s catalogue.

Her attorney, Gloria Allred, argued that if Epstein had been charged when her client filed the police report, “perhaps many other women and children could have been spared from the sexual abuse and sex trafficking that many were forced to suffer.”

“The files should be released,” Arden said. “I’m tired of the government saying that they want to release them. So please just do it.”

