DOJ Releases List of Sanctuary Jurisdictions With a Promise
The First Subpoenas Over Jeffrey Epstein Are Coming. Look Who's First to Testify.
This Is How You Know Texas Dems Are Losing the Gerrymandering Messaging War
So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being...
CNN Guest Made a Keen Observation That Nuked the Dems' Narrative Over Texas...
There Is No Better Entertainment Than Watching a Top Trump Official Destroy CNN
Hakeem Jeffries Said *What* About the Texas Dems Who Fled the State
Whistleblower Drops Nuke on Ivy League University for Discriminating Against White Job Can...
Banks That Cancel Conservatives Are Going to Be Sorry
VIP
Democrats Embrace Gerrymandering After Crying About it
Hamas Starving Gazans, Gorka Says
Democrat Congresswoman Says She's More Proud to Be Guatemalan Than American
Yes, Blame the Hamas Death Cult for Every Single Ounce of Suffering in...
The Trump Admin's New Guidance Spells Bad News for 'Transgender' Athletes
Tipsheet

This White Savior Nonsense Has Got to Stop

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 05, 2025 12:45 PM
Copyright Business Wire 2025

One of the primary factors that motivated me to reject the Democratic Party in my younger years was the type of people who melted down over American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ad: virtue signaling White progressive saviors.

Advertisement

I wasn’t going to comment on this “controversy” because it is rife with stupidity. But when I noticed an all-too-familiar pattern, I figured I’d chime in.

White progressive women have still been going on and on about the Sweeney ad, claiming that it signals the rise of white supremacy in 2025. In one TikTok video, a woman calls American Eagle’s customer service line to inquire about the company’s “estimated return on investment” for promoting white supremacy. 

The woman castigates the company over its decision to “sell out our country to white supremacists” and demands to know when eugenics “makes sense in marketing.”

She said the United States is “imprisoning non-white people in concentration camps.”

The customer service representative on the other line, who was clearly from a different country, tried to remain professional. Yet, this white savior couldn’t help herself. Before ending the call, she exhorted the individual to “Stay safe. You’re working for a company that sounds like they might sell you out if you’re stateside.”

@thepeopleus American Eagle 7/28/2025 American Eagle decided right now was the best time to do a marketing campaign where they talk about how awesome white, blonde, Sydney Sweeney's genes are. 🙄🙄🙄 #americaneagle #boycottamericaneagle #boycott #fdt #democrat #progressive ♬ original sound - The People US

Recommended

So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In another video, another white savior donned her red cape and tights and delivered an insufferable monologue in which she claims the ad somehow taps into a long historical tradition of glorifying whiteness—especially those with Aryan features. She points out that under Nazi Germany, “white women with blonde hair and blue eyes were held up as this ideal, not just beautiful, but genetically superior.” 

The woman further claims that “Eugenics has never, ever disappeared. It’s just been rebranded.” 

“You have a bunch of white nationalists on social media applauding the ad for giving them permission to be White,” she said. 

All this because a clothing and apparel company decided to put a White chick in an ad to sell jeans. These people are just as ridiculous as those who cry “woke” just because a film includes a few Black characters. It is simply another way for White progressives to show the world how virtuous they are for supposedly standing up for people who happen to look like me.

Advertisement

Yet, these statements of virtue never seem to extend beyond making social media posts or cringe videos. These people will feign outrage when a Black man is unjustly killed by police — not because they actually care, but because they want to win support by pretending to be our champions. Yet, a Black man like Dexter Taylor can be railroaded by the government simply for making his own firearms, and you don’t hear a peep from these people.

This controversy will eventually fade off into the distance as America moves on to the next bit of outrage porn, and progressives will be waiting with bated breath for their next opportunity to exploit minorities for political gain.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled Matt Vespa
The First Subpoenas Over Jeffrey Epstein Are Coming. Look Who's First to Testify. Matt Vespa
Whistleblower Drops Nuke on Ivy League University for Discriminating Against White Job Candidates Jeff Charles
Yes, Blame the Hamas Death Cult for Every Single Ounce of Suffering in Gaza Guy Benson
Banks That Cancel Conservatives Are Going to Be Sorry Jeff Charles
This Is How You Know Texas Dems Are Losing the Gerrymandering Messaging War Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled Matt Vespa
Advertisement