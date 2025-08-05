This White Savior Nonsense Has Got to Stop

One of the primary factors that motivated me to reject the Democratic Party in my younger years was the type of people who melted down over American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ad: virtue signaling White progressive saviors.

I wasn’t going to comment on this “controversy” because it is rife with stupidity. But when I noticed an all-too-familiar pattern, I figured I’d chime in.

White progressive women have still been going on and on about the Sweeney ad, claiming that it signals the rise of white supremacy in 2025. In one TikTok video, a woman calls American Eagle’s customer service line to inquire about the company’s “estimated return on investment” for promoting white supremacy.

The woman castigates the company over its decision to “sell out our country to white supremacists” and demands to know when eugenics “makes sense in marketing.”

She said the United States is “imprisoning non-white people in concentration camps.”

The customer service representative on the other line, who was clearly from a different country, tried to remain professional. Yet, this white savior couldn’t help herself. Before ending the call, she exhorted the individual to “Stay safe. You’re working for a company that sounds like they might sell you out if you’re stateside.”

In another video, another white savior donned her red cape and tights and delivered an insufferable monologue in which she claims the ad somehow taps into a long historical tradition of glorifying whiteness—especially those with Aryan features. She points out that under Nazi Germany, “white women with blonde hair and blue eyes were held up as this ideal, not just beautiful, but genetically superior.”

The woman further claims that “Eugenics has never, ever disappeared. It’s just been rebranded.”

“You have a bunch of white nationalists on social media applauding the ad for giving them permission to be White,” she said.

Meet Dr. Kristin, a psychologist who’s now trying to convince you that the American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney was intentionally crafted as eugenics-inspired Nazi propaganda.



Oh, the irony — this liberal with a degree genuinely believes that the Jewish owners of the… pic.twitter.com/puqgqlFC5Y — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 31, 2025

All this because a clothing and apparel company decided to put a White chick in an ad to sell jeans. These people are just as ridiculous as those who cry “woke” just because a film includes a few Black characters. It is simply another way for White progressives to show the world how virtuous they are for supposedly standing up for people who happen to look like me.

Yet, these statements of virtue never seem to extend beyond making social media posts or cringe videos. These people will feign outrage when a Black man is unjustly killed by police — not because they actually care, but because they want to win support by pretending to be our champions. Yet, a Black man like Dexter Taylor can be railroaded by the government simply for making his own firearms, and you don’t hear a peep from these people.

This controversy will eventually fade off into the distance as America moves on to the next bit of outrage porn, and progressives will be waiting with bated breath for their next opportunity to exploit minorities for political gain.