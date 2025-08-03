Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Fed Up With the Republican Party Establishment – She's Not Holding Back

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expressed her frustrations with the Republican Party during a recent interview.

The lawmaker participated in a recent interview with The Daily Mail in which she expressed her continued support for President Donald Trump, but not necessarily the GOP.

The conservative firebrand who surged onto the political scene in 2021 and has been an ever-present figure in the House GOP and MAGA orbit ever since told the Daily Mail in a 45-minute call this week that it may be time for her to walk away. 'I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to Republican Party as much anymore,' she revealed. 'I don't know which one it is.' Her fidelity to the president is still strong, she insists, but she sees flashing red lights warning that the GOP is out of step with the MAGA base. It's the audience she feels most in-tune with, considering her seven million social media followers. 'I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans,' she said. MTG senses that the GOP is reverting to its 'neocon' past, and its leaders, the 'good ole boys,' are a formidable opponent for the true MAGA agenda. 'I'm not afraid of Mike Johnson at all,' she said candidly. When it comes to women in the Republican party, Greene occupies a unique space. She has the largest social media following of any Republican woman, boasting close to 7.5 million followers on X alone.

Greene has clashed with Speaker Johnson on multiple occasions. She even threatened to lead the charge to oust him from his position.

The effort eventually failed, and Johnson appears to have solidified his position as the leader of House Republicans since then.

Of particular concern for Greene is continued funding for foreign wars and cutting government spending. “Like what happened [with] all those issues?” she said. “You know that I deon’t know what the hell happened with the Republican Party.”

Greene stated that she doesn’t “want to have anything to do” with the direction the party is going. “I just don’t care anymore,” she said.

The lawmaker also discussed the upcoming Senate race in Georgia, criticizing state Republicans’ potential choices to face Sen. Jon Ossoff.

She said Georgia Republican donors are “good hearted people, but they are very low risk takers, so they end up always being talked into … really very weak moderate candidates.”

“It's a very lukewarm, not exciting Republican ballot, you're just not going to get the turnout there that's needed, especially when we came off the last election and only won the state by 115,000 votes,” Greene added.

The lawmaker called out the GOP for how it treats women. She claimed women in the party have told her they “are realy sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women.”

As an example, she pointed to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) who Trump initially tapped for UN ambassador. Later, he withdrew her nomination because of the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House.

“I mean, she got screwed by Mike Johnson, and she got screwed by the White House. I'm not blaming Trump, particularly. I'm blaming the people in the White House,” she said.

Greene has parted ways with the GOP establishment over several issues, including its support for Israel and spending cuts.

In 2024, America voted to end funding and fighting foreign wars.



Funding, fueling, and ultimately fighting Russia in Ukraine would be a complete betrayal to the majority of Americans who want nothing to do with paying to murder people in some foreign land over a foreign… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 2, 2025

Greene’s comments might lead some to speculate whether she will leave the party. However, this outcome is unlikely. The lawmaker certainly isn’t going to join the Democrats unless she wants to kiss her political career goodbye.

But going Independent is also an unlikely option. If she wants to keep her position, she will have to have the backing of the Republican Party. She might fare better as an Independent than a Democrat, but the fact remains that it is remarkably difficult to win a national election without being tied to one of the two major parties.

Still, Greene’s sentiments reflect many among the MAGA movement, which loves Trump but isn’t as keen on the GOP as a whole. Over the past decade, there has been a power struggle between the old guard establishment and the new populist “America First” crowd for control of the party. Greene’s comments show that this conflict is still in full swing and will likely take several more election cycles before it is resolved.

