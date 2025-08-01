VIP
Not Even Tenure Can Protect Woke Universities From Trump's DOJ
DHS Busts Ring of Illegal Alien Thieves
Trump Had the Perfect Response to Kamala Harris' Book Deal
Nate Morris Asks a Pointed Question to His GOP Primary Opponents in New...
Trump Finds Another 80/20 Issue: Prescription Drug Prices
VIP
The 'World's Coolest Dictator' Just Became Even More Powerful
NUCLEAR-GRADE CLAPBACK: Trump Announces Major Action Following Comments From Putin's Right...
This Jewish Gun Club Offers a Better Way to Protect Against Antisemitism
This Stephen Colbert Interview Shows Just Why Kamala Harris Deserved to Lose
Mark Levin Fits Big Ideas in a Little Book
Heading Toward Midterm Elections, Democrats Not Up Off the Floor
BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and...
Unburdened by What Has Been
Canada PM Carney Responds to Trump's Tariff Increase
Tipsheet

Trump Takes a Shot at Republican Senator Susan Collins, Gives a Life Hack for Other Lawmakers

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 01, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday, urging other Republicans not to vote like her.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Republicans, when in doubt, vote the exact opposite of Senator Susan Collins. Generally speaking, you can’t go wrong. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Advertisement

Collins has often clashed with the president during both terms, voting against his legislative priorities. She voted against a measure that would have repealed Obamacare back in September 2017. The Cassidy-Graham Obamacare Repeal Bill would have relaxed regulations on insurance companies covering pre-existing conditions while restructuring Medicaid funding. Collins joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Democrats in preventing the bill from making it to the Senate floor.

Collins also joined the Democrats’ politically motivated effort to impeach Trump in January 2021 after the riot at the US Capitol building. She said his “abuse of power and betrayal of his oath” met the constitutional standard for “high crimes and misdemeanors” required to remove a president from office.

The senator also voted against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s nomination earlier this year. She cited concerns about his lack of experience. She and Murkowski were the only Republican senators to oppose his appointment.

Collins also stood against Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” which included cuts to Medicaid, lower taxes, and more funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She argued the Medicaid cuts would harm low-income families and rural hosptials.

Recommended

BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and PBS to the Brink Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Most recently, the senator voted against Trump’s $9 billion rescission package. The legislation aimed to claw back billions in previously appropriated funds. This included removing $1.1 billion allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS. It also slashed foreign aid disseminated through the USAID program.

She argued that the bill would undermine Congress’ authority over spending. The lawmkaer expressed concerns about the potential impact on public broadcasting, which she supports.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MEDICAID REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and PBS to the Brink Sarah Arnold
Trump Had the Perfect Response to Kamala Harris' Book Deal Matt Vespa
NUCLEAR-GRADE CLAPBACK: Trump Announces Major Action Following Comments From Putin's Right-Hand Man Jeff Charles
Unburdened by What Has Been Guy Benson
CIA Agent Who Reportedly Authored 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She Didn't Write It Matt Vespa
Two of Obama's Most Prominent Russian Collusion Hoax Peddlers Penned an Op-Ed. It Got Blown Up Already. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and PBS to the Brink Sarah Arnold
Advertisement