Trump Takes a Shot at Republican Senator Susan Collins, Gives a Life Hack for Other Lawmakers

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday, urging other Republicans not to vote like her.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Republicans, when in doubt, vote the exact opposite of Senator Susan Collins. Generally speaking, you can’t go wrong. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Collins has often clashed with the president during both terms, voting against his legislative priorities. She voted against a measure that would have repealed Obamacare back in September 2017. The Cassidy-Graham Obamacare Repeal Bill would have relaxed regulations on insurance companies covering pre-existing conditions while restructuring Medicaid funding. Collins joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Democrats in preventing the bill from making it to the Senate floor.

Collins also joined the Democrats’ politically motivated effort to impeach Trump in January 2021 after the riot at the US Capitol building. She said his “abuse of power and betrayal of his oath” met the constitutional standard for “high crimes and misdemeanors” required to remove a president from office.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just threw major shade at RINO Senator Susan Collins



“Republicans, when in doubt, vote the exact opposite of Senator Susan Collins. Generally speaking, you can't go wrong.”



🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/UQpEF2tLgs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 1, 2025

The senator also voted against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s nomination earlier this year. She cited concerns about his lack of experience. She and Murkowski were the only Republican senators to oppose his appointment.

Collins also stood against Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” which included cuts to Medicaid, lower taxes, and more funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She argued the Medicaid cuts would harm low-income families and rural hosptials.

Life is good for Susan Collins.



As the Senate Appropriations Chair, .@SenatorCollins monitors federal gov operations to ensure accountability and efficiency.

But oddly, Never Trump Collins doesn’t want gov reform. Why would she?



By keeping to herself, Senator Collins has… pic.twitter.com/hTImT05j5k — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) July 31, 2025

Most recently, the senator voted against Trump’s $9 billion rescission package. The legislation aimed to claw back billions in previously appropriated funds. This included removing $1.1 billion allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS. It also slashed foreign aid disseminated through the USAID program.

She argued that the bill would undermine Congress’ authority over spending. The lawmkaer expressed concerns about the potential impact on public broadcasting, which she supports.

