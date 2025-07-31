The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Documents Show Soros' Open Society Was in on Russia Hoax Development
There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags
Silly Protesters Bring Coffin to GOP Lawmaker’s House to Protest 'Death to Democracy'
This Democrat Lawmaker Wants You to Believe the CIA Is Totally Harmless
Another Ivy League University Bends the Knee to Trump Administration
Trump Holds the Line—Mexico Drops Trade Barriers to Avoid Tariff Spike
Whistleblower Says They Were Ordered to Push Obama’s Russia Lie—They Refused
Jake Tapper Asks Pelosi About Insider Trading—She Completely Loses It
This European Country Won’t Support Recognizing Palestinian State
Newest White House Addition Will Require Your Dancing Shoes
Trump Blasts Canada For Recognizing Palestinian State
VIP
Trump to Revive This Fitness Program in Public Schools
Celsius Spike or Hard Seltzer? High Noon Issues Recall
Tipsheet

Josh Hawley Is in Big Trouble With Trump After Siding With Democrats on This Measure

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 31, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Donald Trump slammed Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) over a bill that would prohibit members of Congress from owning and investing in stocks. 

Trump criticized Hawley for blocking an amendment to the bill sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) that would have prompted an investigation into Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the lawmaker for whom the bill was named.

Advertisement

“Why would one “Republican,” Senator Josh Hawley from the Great State of Missouri, join with all of the Democrats to block a Review, sponsored by Senator Rick Scott, and with the support of almost all other Republicans, of Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Trading over the last 25 years,” the president wrote. “The information was inappropriately released just minutes before the Vote — Very much like SABOTAGE! The Democrats, because of our tremendous ACHIEVEMENTS and SUCCESS, have been trying to ‘Target’ me for a long period of time, and they’re using Josh Hawley, who I got elected TWICE, as a pawn to help them.”

Trump claimed Hawley “is playing right into the dirty hands of the Democrats” and referred to him as a “second-tier Senator.”

The Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act is a legislative proposal aimed at banning members of Congress and their spouses from trading individual stocks and similar financial instruments while in office.

If passed, the bill would require lawmakers who are already in office to divest from their investments within 180 days. The objective is to restore public trust in Congress by reducing conflicts of interest.

The measure would mandate annual compliance certifications, public disclosure of violations, and penalties for noncompliance. Those who violate the law would be required to forfeit any profits from the transactions and could be fined up to ten percent of the value of the undisclosed assets every 30 days until they comply.

Recommended

There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sen. Scott proposed an amendment to the bill that would have instructed the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate and report on all stock trading by Pelosi and her husband going back over the past 25 years. The amendment would also have specifically exempted President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, their spouses, and dependent children from the ban. Hawley joined with Democrats in voting against the amendment, which failed to pass.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP JOSH HAWLEY NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags Matt Vespa
The Fall of Ugly Liberal Chicks Derek Hunter
Fail: New Polls Show the Left's Pro-Illegal Immigration Agitation Isn't Working Guy Benson
Why Hasn't Anyone Arrested Mayorkas? Ann Coulter
This European Country Won’t Support Recognizing Palestinian State Jeremy Frankel
Here's What Happened to the Analyst Who Said John Brennan Was Cooking the Intel on Russian Collusion Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags Matt Vespa
Advertisement