Josh Hawley Is in Big Trouble With Trump After Siding With Democrats on This Measure

President Donald Trump slammed Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) over a bill that would prohibit members of Congress from owning and investing in stocks.

Trump criticized Hawley for blocking an amendment to the bill sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) that would have prompted an investigation into Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the lawmaker for whom the bill was named.

“Why would one “Republican,” Senator Josh Hawley from the Great State of Missouri, join with all of the Democrats to block a Review, sponsored by Senator Rick Scott, and with the support of almost all other Republicans, of Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Trading over the last 25 years,” the president wrote. “The information was inappropriately released just minutes before the Vote — Very much like SABOTAGE! The Democrats, because of our tremendous ACHIEVEMENTS and SUCCESS, have been trying to ‘Target’ me for a long period of time, and they’re using Josh Hawley, who I got elected TWICE, as a pawn to help them.”

Trump claimed Hawley “is playing right into the dirty hands of the Democrats” and referred to him as a “second-tier Senator.”

The Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act is a legislative proposal aimed at banning members of Congress and their spouses from trading individual stocks and similar financial instruments while in office.

If passed, the bill would require lawmakers who are already in office to divest from their investments within 180 days. The objective is to restore public trust in Congress by reducing conflicts of interest.

The measure would mandate annual compliance certifications, public disclosure of violations, and penalties for noncompliance. Those who violate the law would be required to forfeit any profits from the transactions and could be fined up to ten percent of the value of the undisclosed assets every 30 days until they comply.

Sen. Scott proposed an amendment to the bill that would have instructed the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate and report on all stock trading by Pelosi and her husband going back over the past 25 years. The amendment would also have specifically exempted President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, their spouses, and dependent children from the ban. Hawley joined with Democrats in voting against the amendment, which failed to pass.

