Trump Just Ended a War Nobody Knew Was Happening

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration has brought an end to military hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia.

“Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and Prime Minister of Cambodia,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE. Congratulations to all!”

By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade. I have now ended many Wars in just six months — I am proud to be the President of PEACE!

The tensions between Thailand and Cambodia are rooted in unresolved post-colonial border disputes and Cold War-era conflicts. The conflict intensified in the 1950s when Thai troops occupied the Preah Vihear Temple. Cambodia appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 1959. The court ruled in 1962 that the temple was on Cambodian territory and ordered Thailand to withdraw its troops.

The situation recently escalated on May 28, 2025, when Thai and Cambodian troops had a skirmish near the Emerald Triangle. One Cambodian soldier was killed in the fighting and both sides accused the other of provoking the conflict.

28 May: Border skirmish ends in the death of a Cambodian soldier, marking the kinetic prelude.



16 & 23 July: Thai troops suffer fatalities from mines planted along infiltration routes. The 23rd also sees a diplomatic fracture, Cambodia’s… pic.twitter.com/ipddb6ucgf — Thomas Keith (@iwasnevrhere_) July 24, 2025

#Thailand / #Cambodia 🇹🇭🇰🇭: "Royal Cambodian Army" continues to deploy troops to the border after a Cambodian soldier killed by Thai Army.



Cambodian Forces apparently deployed several Czechoslovak 122mm RM-70 Multiple Rocket Launchers. pic.twitter.com/gOuIn2QHmo — War Noir (@war_noir) May 29, 2025

The situation escalated further on July 24, when open conflict broke out in multiple locations. The hostilities involved heavy artillery and Thai F-16 airstrikes. About 16 to 36 people were killed. About 130,000 Thais and 38,000 to 200,000 Cambodians were displaced as a result.

The Trump administration began efforts to broker a ceasefire deal earlier this month. President Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs and withhold trade deals from both nations unless they stopped the fighting. He spoke with the leaders of both countries on Saturday and persuaded them to agree to ceasefire talks in Malaysia.

