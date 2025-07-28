Multiple People Injured During Mass Shooting at Casino

Police in Reno, Nevada, have arrested a suspect after an active shooting at a casino left multiple people injured on Monday.

Law enforcement responded to an active shooter report at Grand Sierra Resort around 7:25 a.m. Shortly after, officers found and confronted the suspect in a shootout. The suspect was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

There is no official number of casualties, and the alleged shooter’s condition is currently unknown. Several officers sustained minor injuries during the shootout, but none were shot.

However, Reno city council member Devon Reese, in a post on Facebook, noted that “lives have been lost this morning in Reno in yet another act of senseless gun violence.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Chris Johnson, public information office for the Reno Police Department, told reporters what happened during the incident.

“At a proximately 7: 25, Reno police officers responded to the Grand Sierra Resort on the report of an active shooter,” he said. “Within minutes, our officers arrived on scene, located the suspect, and an officer involved shooting occurred. Our officers then located several victims with gunshot looms from the suspect. Those victims were then transported to a local hospital.”

He added, “The suspect in this case is currently in custody in, and there is no outstanding threat to the community.”

Reno Police: “At approximately 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the Grand Sierra Resort on a report of an active shooter…the suspect was then located and an officer involved shooting occurred. Our officers then located several victims with gunshot wounds from the suspect.” https://t.co/WVuY0rnwES pic.twitter.com/jc20fnypBZ — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) July 28, 2025

Footage shared on social media shows the exterior of the building during the shooting. Multiple gunshots can be heard in rapid succession.

#JUSTIN : Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a casino in Reno, Nevada.



One suspect is in custody, according to authorities.



The incident occurred at the Grand Sierra Resort. Emergency services remain on scene.#Reno #Nevada #GrandSierraResort #MassShooting… pic.twitter.com/ASnZazxvSb — upuknews (@upuknews1) July 28, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Chaos at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV!



Shots fired around 10:50



One dead 4 injured.



The shooter in custody. pic.twitter.com/pwYvr3HUoh — Laszlo Varga (@LaszloRealtor) July 28, 2025

It is still unclear how the incident began ,and the identity of the gunman has not yet been released. Townhall will keep you updated as more facts emerge.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall's VIP program and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!