Multiple People Injured During Mass Shooting at Casino

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 28, 2025 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Police in Reno, Nevada, have arrested a suspect after an active shooting at a casino left multiple people injured on Monday.

Law enforcement responded to an active shooter report at Grand Sierra Resort around 7:25 a.m. Shortly after, officers found and confronted the suspect in a shootout. The suspect was later taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no official number of casualties, and the alleged shooter’s condition is currently unknown. Several officers sustained minor injuries during the shootout, but none were shot. 

However, Reno city council member Devon Reese, in a post on Facebook, noted that “lives have been lost this morning in Reno in yet another act of senseless gun violence.”

Chris Johnson, public information office for the Reno Police Department, told reporters what happened during the incident.

“At a proximately 7: 25, Reno police officers responded to the Grand Sierra Resort on the report of an active shooter,” he said. “Within minutes, our officers arrived on scene, located the suspect, and an officer involved shooting occurred. Our officers then located several victims with gunshot looms from the suspect. Those victims were then transported to a local hospital.”

He added, “The suspect in this case is currently in custody in, and there is no outstanding threat to the community.”

Footage shared on social media shows the exterior of the building during the shooting. Multiple gunshots can be heard in rapid succession.

It is still unclear how the incident began ,and the identity of the gunman has not yet been released. Townhall will keep you updated as more facts emerge.

