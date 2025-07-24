A federal grand jury has charged a man for allegedly planting bombs at multiple sites in New York City.

55-year-old Michael Gann is alleged to have “manufactured at least seven improvised explosive devices (“IEDs”) using precursor chemicals — chemicals that can be combined to create an explosive mixture — that he had ordered on the internet, stored at least five IEDs and shotgun shells on adjoining rooftops of residential apartment buildings in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan,” according to a Justice Department press release.

Mann allegedly “threw at least one IED onto the subway tracks of the Williamsburg Bridge, and subsequently lied to law enforcement about having disposed of his explosives and supplies in a dumpster.”

In or about May 2025, GANN ordered approximately two pounds of potassium perchlorate and approximately one pound of aluminum powder—precursor chemicals—online, along with over 200 cardboard tubes and over 50-feet worth of fuses. In or about early June 2025, GANN received his packages containing the precursor chemicals and other supplies, mixed the precursor chemicals together, applied a flame to the mixture, and caused an explosion. GANN subsequently assembled at least seven IEDs using the precursor chemicals, cardboard tubes, and fuses. GANN stored the precursor chemicals and at least five IEDs, pictured below, on the rooftops of residential apartment buildings in SoHo. The pictured black device contained approximately 30 grams of explosive powder—approximately 600 times the legal limit for consumer fireworks.

Law enforcement agents arrested Gann in SoHo and recovered the seventh IED. His internet history turned up a series of suspicious searches, including “will i pass a background check,” “gun background check test,” “can i buy a gun in any state without ffl [federal firearms license],” “3D gun printing,” “gun stores,” “clorine bomb,” “how to make flash powder from household items,” “what to mix with potassium perchlorate to make flash powder,” “alluminum powder,” “black powder nearby,” “quarter stick m1000 firecracker,” “1/2 stick dynamite,” and “rechargeable nail gun to shoot into steal,” the press release noted.

The indictment alleges that Gann wrote a post on X tagging President Donald Trump’s official account and wrote, “Dear @POTUS, I’m thinking just now here in NYC that it’s too bad that the wall wasn’t built before the National Guard would have to come here for the Protests and Riotation or would you just drop a bomb on this place while and because they seem to be coming and coming?”

Hours before his arrest, Gann allegedly posted a message on Instagram which read, “Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?”

The suspect is facing one count of attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, one count of transportation of explosive materials, and one count of unlawful possession of destructive devices. He could face up to 40 years in prison.

None of the devices had been detonated.