Imagine Thinking Stephen Colbert's Firing Is the 'Dismantling of Our Democracy'

Folks on the left are still mourning the death of alleged comedian Stephen Colbert, who was recently fired from hosting “The Late Show.”

When the news about Colbert’s impending departure surfaced, leftists on the airwaves and interwebs pounced on the opportunity to slam CBS for canning him, saying it was somehow a violation of free speech. Others suggested that it was the fault of President Donald Trump.

In a recent airing of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin joined the fray of frantic phonies pretending Colbert’s firing was a free speech issue. She intimated that the motivation behind the development “could be financial” or “purely political.”

“But my concern is, if it is political, then everyone should be concerned. People on the right should be concerned,” Hostin said. “People on the left should be concerned because it's very clear that if it is political, this is the dismantling of our democracy. This is the dismantling of our Constitution.”

The co-host continued, arguing that “The First Amendment is the First Amendment for a reason, and that is freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom to speak truth to power.”

“If the comedians are beinga ttacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled,” Hostin bloviated. “That means the very rubric of our democracy is being dismantled.”

She further stated that she is glad that Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are looking into the matter.

Sunny Hostin claims the firing of Colbert "is the dismantling of our democracy."



Fact Check: The show was losing $40 million. The View is just scared because they know they're next...pic.twitter.com/Jtu2AFa8BA — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 22, 2025

Hostin isn’t he only one trying to con the public into believing Colbert’s downfall is a free speech matter. Several leftists on social media made the same contention.

This isn’t merely the unexpected cancellation of a popular show.



This is the clearest sign yet that we now live in a fascist autocracy.



Autocracies never allow fearless voices of truth to power like @StephenAtHome a venue, without trying to silence them.https://t.co/7nNJtu1d6r — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) July 18, 2025

CBS cancelled Stephen Colbert’s top-performing show after he called out the network for caving to Trump’s lawsuit. Free speech is fundamental to any democracy, and America deserves more hosts like Stephen, who ask the tough questions.



Edward R. Murrow is rolling in his grave. pic.twitter.com/IhqAruHQJ4 — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) July 18, 2025

During his Monday night monologue, Colbert addressed the announcement that CBS had chosen not to renew his contract next May. “How can it purely be a financial decision if The Late Show is No. 1 in ratings?” he asked.

Colbert also criticized the network for leaking information showing that his show was losing $40 to $50 million per year.

There is so much wrong here that I don’t even know where to start.

You know America’s media landscape has descended into utter imbecility when you have talking heads claiming that a comedian losing his job is some existential threat to the Constitution. If Colbert wasn’t bringing in enough revenue, it makes sense that CBS would axe him.

It’s also worth noting how horribly the left misunderstands the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from imposing polices aimed at suppressing speech. There is no provision in the Constitution that says, “Thou shalt not fire comedians for not being funny.” CBS is a private entity. It can choose who it wants to represent it.

Lastly, there is absolutely no evidence showing Trump was involved in Colbert’s firing — although he did gloat about it, which is his right.

Leftists are desperately trying to make this an issue when, in reality, nobody cares that Colbert is losing his job. Perhaps they would do better to continue pretending to care about the Epstein Files.

