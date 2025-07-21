Pro-Hamas Vandals Target AOC's Office for Funding 'Genocide in Gaza'

Pro-Hamas protesters vandalized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) office on Monday following her vote against a measure that would cut funding to Israel.

Bronx News 12 reported that the NYPD received a call at 12:45 a.m. about the vandalism. The suspects had splashed red paint across the front of Ocasio-Cortez’s office. They placed a sign that read, “AOC FUNDS GENOCIDE IN GAZA.”

Overnight, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Bronx office was vandalized.



“The Bronx is sick and tired of people like AOC and Ritchie Torres using us as a stepping… pic.twitter.com/ctwKoV0uOF — Stu (@thestustustudio) July 21, 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week submitted an amendment on a Pentagon appropriations package that would cut aid to Israel. “My amendment would strike $500 million in funding for nuclear-armed Israel's missile defense system, and it's important to emphasize it that way. Israel is a nuclear-armed nation, which is very capable of defending themselves, and they have been proving that so as we've watched on the world stage,” she said during debate on the House floor.

Ocasio-Cortez voted against the measure, which eventually failed to pass. In a post on X, the lawmaker explained the reasoning behind her vote. “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it,” she wrote.

The lawmaker further argued that the measure would “cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue” and that she remains “focused on cutting the flow of US munitions that are being used to perpetuate the genocide in Gaza.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene's amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza.



What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2025

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) lambasted AOC over the vote. "An arms embargo means keeping all arms out of the hands of a genocidal military, no exceptions. This is why we oppose Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’[s] vote against an amendment that would have blocked $500 million in funding for the Israeli military’s Iron Dome program," the DSA said in a statement.

The organization further stated that it is “deeply disappointed by her clarifying statement on her position on the Iron Dome” because it “has emboldened Israel to invade or bomb no less than five different countries in the past two years.”

Pro-Hamas protesters have made a habit of vandalizing the offices of Democratic politicians who are not sufficiently supportive of the Palestinian cause. Last year, they vandalized Rep. Adriano Espaillat’s (D-NY) office in a similar manner. They wrote graffiti on the walls which read, “F—- Israel,” “genocide lover,” and “terrorist.”

They also targeted Sen. Jon Tester’s (D-NY) office. In red and black spray paint, they wrote, “Tester funds genocide.”