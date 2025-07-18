He Threatened Marjorie Taylor Greene's Life. Now He's Facing Prison Time.

The Justice Department announced an indictment on Thursday against a former Voice of America employee for allegedly threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Advertisement

The agency has charged Seth Jason, a Maryland resident, with “influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment,” according to a press release.

The indictment alleges that Jason “made threatening calls to the Dalton and Rome District Offices for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

The U.S. Capitol Police investigation revealed that the phone calls were made from various phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters, where Jason had worked as a longtime employee. In eight calls made over fifteen months, Jason threatened the use of firearms to kill Rep. Greene, her staff, and their families. The charges in the indictment are merely allegations and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The maximum penalty for influencing a federal official by threatening a family member and influencing a federal official by threat is ten years imprisonment. The maximum penalty for interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure is five years imprisonment. The maximum penalty for anonymous telecommunications harassment is two years imprisonment. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes. If convicted of any offense, a defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court based on the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Greene commented on the threats in a Thursday post on X. “For 15 months, I received terrifying death threats from one individual who worked alarmingly close to my office building at the Voice of America,” she wrote. “That kind of sustained, targeted harassment is deeply disturbing.I truly feared for my life, as I do with all of the death threats I receive.”

The lawmaker added, “Threatening an elected official, their family, or their staff is not free speech. It’s a crime, and it must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

For 15 months, I received terrifying death threats from one individual who worked alarmingly close to my office building at the Voice of America.



That kind of sustained, targeted harassment is deeply disturbing.



I truly feared for my life, as I do with all of the death threats… https://t.co/DXTtGkxsME — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 17, 2025

The Justice Department’s announcement did not give details on the actual threats Jason is alleged to have made.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro told reporters that Jason allegedly made the threats “repeatedly and continuously” between 2023 and 2025.