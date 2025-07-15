NBC's Weak Defense of Biden's Autopen Scandal Shows How Desperate Democrats Have Become

Let us bow our heads and give thanks to NBC News, without whom we would not have heard of this earth-shattering scandal.

NBC News published what they probably thought was a bombshell report about Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who is leading House Republicans’ investigation into former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen to grant clemency to federal convicts and to sign several executive orders.

The investigation began after it was revealed that several official documents were signed using the autopen, but it was not clear whether Biden, who has experienced severe cognitive problems due to his age, was aware of them. The revelation has caused many to wonder who was actually running the country over the past four years.

Now, NBC News has discovered that Comer uses digital signatures to sign letters to former Biden-era officials requesting interviews.

I know what you’re thinking: “Oh my stars and garters! How could he do such a thing?”

The author is clearly trying to equate Comer’s use of digital signatures with Biden’s use of the autopen to implement policies that affect millions of Americans.

The House Oversight Committee, which Comer chairs, defended the lawmaker, explaining that he “has never hidden the factt that he uses a digital signature when appropriate, and he approves all official correspondence that is signed digitally.”

“Legally binding subpoenas issued by Chairman Comer always bear a wet signature and are never signed using an autopen or digital signature. Comparing Chairman Comer’s use of digital signatures for letters to the unauthorized use of an autopen in the Biden White House for legally binding executive actions is absurd and misleading. The two are not even remotely comparable,” the committee added in a statement to NBC News.

Still, Democrats seem to believe they smell blood in the water. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said, “Comer using an autopen to investigate an autopen is just so James.”

This has been part of an overall debate about whether the Biden administration’s use of the autopen. But the issue isn’t just that Biden used the autopen; it is that it is not clear whether he knew which policies members of his staff were implementing by using the device.

Power the Future, a watchdog group focused on energy policy, published a report in May suggesting that the former president might not have been aware of certain energy policies he imposed during his term.

But, the point NBC News is trying to make falls completely apart when one acknowledges that there is absolutely no way Comer doesn’t know what documents are being signed in his name. That’s the issue here. If Biden’s mental state was so faulty that his staffers basically ran the country in his stead, it’s a total scandal that should be investigated.

This further demonstrates how desperate Democrats have become since losing power in the 2024 election. They are literally throwing any attack against Republicans that they can think of, hoping one of them will stick.

So far, they haven't had much success. But they definitely get points for trying, I suppose. But what this shows is that the left knows this autopen fiasco could blow up to the point that Biden's entire presidency is discredited, which could have serious ramifications for the party's prospects for regaining some power in the next midterm elections.

It’s amazing that NBC News can literally insult our intelligence while pretending they are publishing newsworthy findings. There is nothing newsworthy about a member of Congress using a digital signature for letters. However, having a shadow government in charge of the federal government for four years certainly is newsworthy — even though NBC News and other left-leaning outlets wish it wasn’t.

