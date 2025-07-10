Iranian Official Makes Death Threat Against Donald Trump
Progressives Desperately Trying to Get Democrats to Back Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 10, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Democratic politicians have been hesitant to throw their support behind New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for good reason. However, the hard left isn’t to happy about it.

A coalition of progressive organizations is calling on prominent Democratic leaders to support the socialist candidate, who is currently leading in the polls.

The coalition sent a letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and several others urging them to promote Mamdani’s Marxist campaign. The groups noted that Mamdani “has handily won his [primary] race, securing 56% of the vote and besting his nearest competition by 12 points.”

“With a dangerous current Mayor running as an independent candidate, it is more important than ever that party members coalesce behind the winner of the primary,” the letter continued.

The organizations claim Mamdani has united leftist voters in supporting his policies, which include free public transportation, government-owned grocery stores, and raising taxes on white residents. 

“By focusing on key issues of affordability, accessibility and empathy for our fellow New Yorkers, he was able to motivate crucial voting blocs, especially young people, to not only vote but volunteer in droves,” the letter read. “This campaign knocked on 1.5 million doors across all five boroughs, a staggering display of support for a candidate that was polling in the single digits six months ago. The party should be celebrating and analyzing this win as we prepare for the fight of our political lives in 2026.”

The letter further condemned Islamophobic rhetoric used against Mamdani, a Muslim from Uganda. The group called it “utterly disqualifying” and urged the leaders to reject these attacks.

When a reporter asked Sen. Schumer about supporting Mamdani, he said he would “be meeting with him soon,” but chose to deflect rather than publicly back him. “The bottom line is Democrats are united,” he said. “We are fighting the high costs that American are fighting the health care cuts Republicans are making. We are fighting the horrible bill that they just passed. Democrats are united, and we have been far more united, frankly, than the Republicans.”

Mamdani pulled off an upset against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, which garnered national attention. Current Mayor Eric Adams is running as an independent.

Meanwhile, Mamdani is maintaining a considerable lead over his opponents, according to a poll published on Wednesday. Currently, 35 percent of voters support Mamdani, with Cuomo getting 25 percent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa garnering 14 percent. Adams only gets 11 percent.

Still, it is understandable that Democrats would not be as enthusiastic about Mamdani, given his open Marxism. Other Democrats prefer to conceal their hard left tendencies whenever possible, which suggests the coalition’s letter will largely fall on deaf ears.

