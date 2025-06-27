VIP
Tipsheet

You Won't Be Surprised How Democrats Voted on Anti-ICE Riots in LA

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 27, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo Jae Hong

Almost 200 House Democrats refused to support a resolution condemning the anti-ICE riots that took place in Los Angeles, which started two weeks ago.

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) spearheaded the resolution. Only seven Democrats were willing to vote in favor of the measure. The resolution notes that the House “recognizes tthe right to assemble and protest peacefully” but “condemns unequivocally the violence perpetrated against Federal, State, and local law enforcement.”

The measure urges local and state leaders “to work with the Federal government to end the violent riots and restore peace; and expresses gratitude to law enforcement officers.”

Democrats slammed the resolution as the White House is engaged in a legal battle with California’s government over its decision to send in National Guard troops and Marines to help quell the violence. Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA) claimed this action “only escalated tensions and further unrest.” She further noted that many Democrats have called for those engaging in the riots to be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has continued his war of words with the administration. In a post on X, he pointed out that “Trump still has 4,946 troops sitting around in LA doing nothing” and that “he has weakened our border safety operations — slashing the National Guard’s fentanyl and drug interdiction force by 32 PERCENT.”

He added, “He is actively endangering our communities by keeping these troops in LA.”

The violence in Los Angeles has abated, as there are no current reports of active rioting. However, when the riots started on June 6, rioters clashed with ICE agents and members of local law enforcement. They set vehicles ablaze and looted local stores. Most of the violence occurred in Downtown Los Angeles.

Republican members of Congress and the FBI have launched investigations into entities suspected of funding the riots.

