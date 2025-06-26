Wow: Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Hands Dems a Major Defeat on Congressional Maps
CNN Hosts Busted for Lying As They Defend Their Fake News Reporting on...
Where's Ayatollah Khamenei?
Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning
Iran's Supreme Leader Just Issued the Most Delusional Statement Ever
50 Cent Offers to Pay for Zohran Mamdani to Leave New York After...
After Operation Rising Lion, Khamenei’s Regime Turns Its Guns Inward
Planned Parenthood Takes Major Hit After SCOTUS Ruling
Cammack's Offices Evacuated Over Death Threats. Here's the Report That Triggered Pro-Abort...
Democrats Rush to Support LaMonica McIver As She Pleads 'Not Guilty'
VIP
A Democrat State Rep. Was Caught Shoplifting. Here's the Catch.
Michelle Obama Addresses Those Divorce Rumors Again
Trump's Triumphs
Here’s Why Hegseth Tore Into the Fake News Media This Week
Tipsheet

Republicans Just Found Their Perfect Democrat Boogeyman

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 26, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is getting a lot of attention now that he won the Democratic primary race earlier this week. But it isn’t only leftist fans who are chattering about him — Republicans are also taking notice.

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance, after Mamdani’s victory, referred to him as “the new leader of the Democratic Party” in a post on X.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said he fundamentally believes Mamdani “becomes the face of the Democratic Party” and that the Democratic Party needs “to make very clear whether or not they embrace and support him or not,” according to The Independent.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told CNN that Mamdani “will be the single most effective foil for Republicans nationally” and that he personifies the party’s radical shift further to the left. 

Mamdani has even caught President Donald Trump’s attention. In a post on Truth Social, he said Democrats had “finally crossed the line” by propping up “a 100% Communist Lunatic.”

“We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Trump continued. “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart.”

Recommended

CNN Hosts Busted for Lying As They Defend Their Fake News Reporting on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This is only a smattering of what Republicans are saying about Mamdani — and it’s an effective tactic. The candidate has espoused a series of far-leftist Marxist policies. He has proposed free public transportation, government-owned grocery stores, rent freezes, and several others. As any good socialist would, he plans to impose more taxes on New York City’s wealthy residents. 

While voters in the Big Apple might appreciate these policies, they are not as popular across the country. By trying to make Mamdani the face of the party, Republicans can use him to show how radical the party has become.

One of the biggest weaknesses of the Democratic Party over the past election season is that it was clearly out of touch with what most Americans want. This was abundantly clear among young male voters. Elevating someone like Mamdani only shows that Democrats still haven’t learned their lesson. 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELISE STEFANIK JD VANCE NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Hosts Busted for Lying As They Defend Their Fake News Reporting on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Wow: Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Hands Dems a Major Defeat on Congressional Maps Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning Matt Vespa
Iran's Supreme Leader Just Issued the Most Delusional Statement Ever Jeff Charles
The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House Kurt Schlichter
After Operation Rising Lion, Khamenei’s Regime Turns Its Guns Inward Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Hosts Busted for Lying As They Defend Their Fake News Reporting on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement