Trump Eviscerates Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate, Offers Some Hilarious Advice for Democrats

President Donald Trump pulled no punches when he slammed New York City’s socialist Democratic mayoral candidate and his comrades in Congress.

In the first post on Truth Social, Trump took aim at Zohran Mamdani, who defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other opponents in the Democratic primary race.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” Trump wrote. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

In a follow-up post, President Trump kindly offered some advice to Democrats to help them regain relevance.

“I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into ‘play,’” Trump wrote. “After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!”

Mamdani campaigned on a distinctly Marxist platform. He promised to make it less expensive to live in New York City. One of his ideas is to “create a network of city-owned grocery stores,” he said in a TikTok video. “It’s like a public option for produce. We will redirect city funds from corporate supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores, whose mission is lower prices, not price gouging.”

He further argued that “These stores will operate without a profit motive, or having to pay property taxes or rent, and will pass on those savings to you.”

Mamdani in orange, Cuomo in blue.



Roughly... Mamdani winning the white precincts, Cuomo winning the black and Hispanic precincts. pic.twitter.com/W0b4Uf2MXo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 25, 2025

Of course, he didn’t have anything to say about the small grocery stores that could possibly go out of business from having to compete with a government that has endless streams of cash to pour into this endeavor. Furthermore, he didn’t mention the inevitable decline in quality, as there is no real competition.

Mamdani was born in Kamapal, Uganda, and has served in the New York State Assembly since 2021. He is a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Before becoming a politician, he worked in foreclosure prevention and served as a housing counselor to advocate for more affordable housing.

His progressive platform also focuses on free buses, rent freezes, and public child care.