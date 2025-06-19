FBI Emails Show Just How Badly Biden's DOJ Wanted to Put Trump in a Cage

We already knew the Justice Department under former President Joe Biden was gunning for President Donald Trump. But we didn’t know it was this bad.

The New York Post published an explosive report showing that FBI agents were exploring whether they could charge Trump for participating in a song made for the families of those railroaded for the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol building, according to internal emails given to the news outlet.

Internal FBI emails reveal that rogue agents and prosecutors in the Biden DOJ were looking for ways to pile on new criminal charges against Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — this time over his involvement with the J6 prisoner choir, based on a single partisan news article. The 2023 emails obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and revealed exclusively to The Post are an example of the nitpicking malice of anti-Trump lawfare that tainted special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, during Joe Biden’s presidency. “Can we do some work to nail down Trump’s role in this,” writes prosecutor JP Cooney to DOJ colleagues on March 8, 2023, in an email with the subject line “J6 Prisoner Choir/DJT” and an attached Forbes.com article titled “Trump Collaborates On Song With Jan. 6 Defendants.” Cooney was a deputy special counsel who worked on both the Robert Mueller and Smith get-Trump special counsel investigations.

The point of contention was a Forbes article reporting that Trump recorded the Pledge of Allegiance at Mar-a-Lago to use in the song. The proceeds from the song were meant to go to the families of the J6ers.

The agents discussed launching an investigation into an LLC owned by Ed Henry which was involved with the project. The purpose was to gather evidence for the witch hunt.

FBI special agent Walter Giardina, who is notorious for using his position to target the president, was also involved in the effort.

His email was forwarded to eight agents and DOJ staff, including notorious anti-Trump FBI Special Agent Walter Giardina, who responded two days later to say he was investigating the claims in the Forbes article about Trump and the J6 prisoner choir: “Esther and I are working on this today. We’re going to put together our findings at 2 and get something to you shortly after that.” Giardina was “Agent Zero” in a lot of overzealous FBI actions involving Trump and his allies, including the investigation of Trump White House adviser Dr. Peter Navarro on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to appear before the House committee investigating the J6 riot.

Giardina was also instrumental in promoting the Russia collusion hoax and was a key part of the Operation Crossfire Hurricane initiative, which was meant to persuade the public that Trump collaborated with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2017 election.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) provided the emails to The New York Post after receiving them from a whistleblower. He told the news outlet that that “partisan prosecutors and agents were surfing the web to find any shred of information they could use to spin another baseless case against Trump.”

He also indicated that ore information will be coming in the future.

Well, we already know how the effort to prosecute Trump worked out. Democrats were hoping to see him in prison — or at least cause enough damage to ensure that he did not win the 2024 election. They failed on both fronts.

It was already clear that the myriad of prosecution efforts against Trump were motivated by politics. However, if Grassley comes through on his promise, we might learn just how deep this effort ran.