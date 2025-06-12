Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump

Sen. Elizabeth “Lieawatha” Warren (D-MA) is still on the warpath against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) even though Elon Musk is no longer at the helm of the initiative.

Advertisement

The lawmaker sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday urging him to abandon the DOGE initiative, claiming it is causing “chaos” in the federal government. The letter contained a list of silly recommendations “that would eliminate $2 trillion in wasteful government spending without incurring harm on essential government programs that lower costs for millions of Americans.”

Warren referred to reports suggesting that Trump asked “Was it all bullsh*t?” when questioning “whether Musk coudl have ever come close to the cuts he promised to carry out through the Department of Government Efficiency.”

The head of Social Security has said he’s “fundamentally a DOGE person.”



The DOGE that fired thousands of workers, threatened to shut down offices, and is now rifling through Americans’ personal data?



Elon Musk may be out of the picture, but DOGE is still creating chaos. https://t.co/l4eUdnuLny — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 10, 2025

She claimed Musk’s efforts to rein in spending “were never truly about cutting waste” and that his team “pushed reckless policies that gutted essential services and ousted experienced civil servants, all while reducing oversight and increasing profits for Mr. Musk’s companies.”

As is typically the case with Lieawatha, she provided no evidence that Musk used DOGE to enrich his business pursuits.

She also referred to Musk’s criticism of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which he argued would fail to reduce the deficit.

“It did not have to be this way,” the senator wrote. “In January 2025, Senator Warren sent Mr. Musk a list of 30 recommendations that would save the U.S. government more than $2 trillion over the next decade.⁶ Mr. Musk ignored these recommendations—but you could choose to reverse course, abandon Mr. Musk’s inefficient and harmful DOGE actions, and instead carefully review and implement our policy proposals.”

Warren suggests that the White House focus on cracking down on healthcare profiteering while negotiating better defense contracts. She recommends restoring education funding while tackling waste in charter and for-profit schools because she detests school choice. Being a good progressive, she also urged Trump to close tax loopholes for the ultra-wealthy.

“It is time to eliminate the real waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending, rather than ravaging programs that keep Americans safe, secure, and healthy just to pay for tax cuts for billionaires and large corporations,” she concluded.

Advertisement

Some of those suggestions aren’t bad — especially when it comes to healthcare profiteering. But this does not mean that Trump would have to scrap the DOGE initiative. The bottom line is that our federal government’s spending has been out of control for decades. This is what happens when the government becomes so bloated.

Still, people like Lieawatha have no authentic desire to shrink the size of government. If anything, they want to grow it even larger so it can exert more control over the public. If she truly wanted to help, perhaps she wouldn’t spend so much time maligning actual attempts to address the issue.