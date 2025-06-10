Trump’s Mass Deportations Get Surprising Boost—but Voters Are Split on One Key Detail
Tipsheet

After SCOTUS Loss, Anti-Gunners Have Cooked Up Their Most Desperate Bill Yet

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 10, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

Just after getting their derrieres handed to them by the Supreme Court, anti-gunner Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill to dismantle protections for gun manufacturers.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled against the Mexican government, which sued several American gun companies, blaming them for fueling cartel violence. The lawsuit erroneously alleged that companies like Smith & Wesson and others facilitated the transfer of weapons to violent drug cartels. It was essentially an effort to deflect blame for Mexico’s inability to curtail gun violence on its soil.

The Supreme Court told Mexico to pound sand in a unanimous decision explaining how ridiculous Mexico’s accusations were. They cited the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which shields these companies from civil liability if their firearms are used to commit crimes.

Now, Democrats want to repeal the PLCAA. How predictable.

Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) were joined by a slew of Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate in introducing the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act “to ensure that victims of gun violence have their day in court and that negligent gun companies and gun sellers are not shielded from liability when they disregard public safety,” according to a press release.

Murphy argued that “there’s absolutely no reason why the gun industry should get special treatment when it comes to negligence.”

“PLCAA is the ultimate sweetheart deal – legal immunity afforded to basically no other industry for a product that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year,” Blumenthal bloviated.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who enjoys threatening Americans with nuclear weapons, claimed, “No industry in American (sic) has a liability shield like gun manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and importers.”

Several anti-gunner organizations endorsed the measure, including Brady, GIFFORDS Law Center, Everytown for Gun Safety, March for Our Lives, and several others.

If this bill were to pass, it would repeal key components of the PLCAA, meaning that victims of gun violence could sue gun makers and sellers if their guns were used in a crime. It would also make gun trace data available in civil lawsuits. This information is typically barred from court proceedings.

Of course, the chances of this bill passing are about as favorable as Hunter Biden passing a drug test. With Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and Donald Trump as president, this bill is going nowhere. But since they have no power at the moment, Democrats have to at least pretend to be doing something, right?

