'Corrupt As Hell': Trump Goes Off on The New York Times and Washington Post

President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times and The Washington Post on Friday over their biased reporting and polling.

It is not clear exactly what prompted Trump’s rant, but given that both of these news outlets are essentially propaganda mills for the Democratic Party, the president’s complaints are usually valid.

Advertisement

“The Failing New York Times and the Washington ComPost, two ‘papers’ that have ruthlessly fought me for years, have each done Polls where a vast majority of those sampled are Democrats” Trump wrote. “In other words, the Polls, just like their writings, are RIGGED - It is not possible for a Republican to do well in such a Poll! They are ‘corrupt as hell.’”

The president further argued, “The real Polls out there have me doing better than ever before, JUST LIKE ELECTION DAY, 2024, where I WON seven out of seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and Districts by 2,750 to 505. I won the Election in a landslide! The Fake News Media is Failing Our Nation at levels never seen before. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Ever since Trump took office, The Post and The Times, along with every other left-leaning legacy media outlet, have peppered his administration with critical reporting the likes of which rarely happened under the Biden administration.

The New York Times published an op-ed by Masha Gessen in which she makes the dubious claim that America under Trump is headed into the type of authoritarianism seen in Russia under Vladimir Putin. She details her experience living in Russia and claims that the US is experiencing the same erosion of freedoms that occurred under Putin.

“The United States in the last four months has felt like an unremitting series of shocks,” Gessen writes, citing examples such as “executive orders gutting civil rights and constitutional protections” and “people snatched off the streets and disappeared in unmarked cars.”

Gessen claims that small victories against the Trump administration’s policies appear to be giving people a false sense of security. She notes that “the sense that there is more air to breathe and more room to act than there was yesterday,” but that this does not actually stop the White House’s supposed lurch into Putin-style authoritarianism.

“Reasonable people know the rules and live within the confines they dictate,” Gessen writes. But she further insists that “As in a country at war, reports of human tragedy and extreme cruelty havea become routine — not news.”

Despite Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos’ desire to shift the newspaper in less of an “Orange Man Bad” direction, it has still maintained levels of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Its editorial board put out a piece chiding the president for bringing up the topic of illegal immigration in relation to the terrorist attack against Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado. The suspect in the firebombing is an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa, meaning he was residing in the country illegally, a fact that Trump and others have highlighted.

Advertisement

The author argues that while Trump brought up immigration policy, he is missing the fact that antisemitism isn’t an immigration-related issue. They further suggest that immigration policy won’t stop these types of acts or address the rise of anti-Jewish bigotry in America.

This is rich coming from the same type of people who immediately jump to push useless gun control laws five seconds after a high-profile mass shooting is reported.

The media has been a consistent problem in America. Trump is probably the first Republican president to expose this during his first and second terms. Yet, despite trust in media being in the toilet, the activists masquerading as journalists can’t help but display their clear political bias.