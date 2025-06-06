Democrats Have Suddenly Become Interested in the Epstein Files – I Wonder Why?

The Desperate Democrats are attempting to capitalize on the feud between President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

They appear to be leaning into Musk’s evidence-free allegation that the president has not released the files on sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein because his name is in them. Reps. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) and Robert Garcia (D-CA) sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel demanding to know whether Musk’s allegation is true.

Advertisement

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

In the letter, the lawmakers expressed “profound alarm at the allegations that files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have no been declassified and released to the American public because they personally implicate President Trump.”

The lawmakers demanded that Bondi and Patel “immediately clarify whether this allegation is true” and to reply to the letter with the information they requested.

“Elon Musk, one of the President’s closest and most influential advisors, alleges that the President may be described in additional files related to this investigation,” the lawmakers pointed out. “This allegation implies that the President may be involved in determining which files should be released and whether files will be withheld from the public if he personally chooses to withhold them.”

The letter further explains that Trump and his family “were passengers on Jeffrey Epstein’s personal airplane” and that “President Trump, by his own admission, was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein, and Epstein was previously a guest at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.”

The lawmakers added: “Any attempts to prevent the appropriate release of the Epstein files to shield the President from truth and accountability merits intense scrutiny by Congress and by the Department of Justice (DOJ).”

The lawmakers demanded that Patel and Bondi provide a timeline for the release of the remaining Epstein Files and an explanation for why the Justice Department had not published them sooner. They also want to know what role Trump may have played in reviewing the documents related to the investigation into Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Lynch is the acting ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, and Garcia is the ranking member on the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

The Trump administration blasted the lawmakers for trying to exploit the matter. White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told Axios that they “are engaged in another baseless stunt that bears no weight in fact or reality.”

What is telling about this development is that neither of these lawmakers has publicly called for the release of the Epstein Files. In fact, the only Democratic representative who has demanded the files was Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who criticized the delay in releasing them in February.

Advertisement

Even more bizarre is that no Democratic lawmaker called on former President Joe Biden to release the information on Epstein’s client list. So, why are they so interested now? The answer is clear. Democrats don’t care about what Epstein did to his victims nor do they care about allowing the public to get the full story about who Epstein worked with in his sex trafficking operation.

This is nothing more than a cynical attack on the president using the gift Musk gave them with his Thursday post on X.