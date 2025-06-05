Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out
The Supreme Court Unanimously Tells Mexico to Get Lost
Check This Supreme Court Ruling Out, You Feckless Anti-Gunner Tyrants
Trump Is Ending Controversial TSA Surveillance Program That Targeted Tulsi Gabbard
The UN Twists Sexual Violence Allegations to Demonize Israel and Stoke Global Outrage
The Latest Media 'Discovery' – It Turns Out Karine Jean-Pierre Was Not Very...
Trump Is Right: Keep Out the Tyrants, Traffickers, and Terrorists
Trump Pushes China to the Table — Trade Talks Back On
ICE Arrests Suspected al Qaeda Member
ICE Made the Most Illegal Immigrant Arrests in a Single Day This Week
Legitimate Israeli and American Concerns About a Nuclear Deal with Iran
'Dumb': KJP's Former Colleagues Have Some Thoughts About Her Book About Abandoning the...
SCOTUS Sides With Straight Woman in Bombshell ‘Reverse Discrimination’ Case
SCOTUS Delivers Major Victory for Religious Liberty
Tipsheet

Boulder Terrorist Posted This Disturbing Video Just Before Attacking Israel Supporters

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 05, 2025 1:15 PM
Boulder Police Dept. via AP

The individual accused of carrying out a firebombing terrorist attack against Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado, filmed a video in which he said his “jihad” against Zionists is more important than his family.

Advertisement

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) posted the video on social media and provided a translation as Soliman was speaking Arabic.

"Allah is greater than anything. Allah is greater than the Zionists, Allah is greater than America and its weapons, Allah is greater than the F-35 planes, Allah is greater than everything else. So why do we fear those who are inferior to Allah rather than fear Allah Himself?” Soliman said, according to MEMRI.

If I told my wife and son every day to do something, but they didn't do it, I would be angry. Maybe I would divorce my wife, maybe I would kick my son out of home. Then what about Allah, who says to us every day, dozens of times: 'Allah Akbar.' Do not forget: Allah Akbar. Do not forget that Allah is greater than everything. Not the Zionists, America, Britain, France, or Germany – only Allah has the right to be feared. I say to my mother, my wife, my children, my brothers, my people: I attest before Allah and before you that Allah, His Messenger, and Jihad for Allah's sake are more beloved to me than you and the whole world are.

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Earlier this week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took Soliman’s wife and five children into custody. The agency was processing them for “expedited removal, which allows rapid deportation without a hearing before an immigration court/judge,” according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the planned deportations in a video posted on X.

“We’re also investigating to what extent his family were involved in this horrific attack,” Noem said.

However, a federal judge on Wednesday intervened and issued a ruling prohibiting the Trump administration from deporting the family.

Tags: COLORADO ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out Katie Pavlich
The Supreme Court Unanimously Tells Mexico to Get Lost Katie Pavlich
'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
SCOTUS Sides With Straight Woman in Bombshell ‘Reverse Discrimination’ Case Madeline Leesman
Trump Is Ending Controversial TSA Surveillance Program That Targeted Tulsi Gabbard Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement