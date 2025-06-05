Boulder Terrorist Posted This Disturbing Video Just Before Attacking Israel Supporters

The individual accused of carrying out a firebombing terrorist attack against Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado, filmed a video in which he said his “jihad” against Zionists is more important than his family.

Advertisement

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) posted the video on social media and provided a translation as Soliman was speaking Arabic.

"Allah is greater than anything. Allah is greater than the Zionists, Allah is greater than America and its weapons, Allah is greater than the F-35 planes, Allah is greater than everything else. So why do we fear those who are inferior to Allah rather than fear Allah Himself?” Soliman said, according to MEMRI.

If I told my wife and son every day to do something, but they didn't do it, I would be angry. Maybe I would divorce my wife, maybe I would kick my son out of home. Then what about Allah, who says to us every day, dozens of times: 'Allah Akbar.' Do not forget: Allah Akbar. Do not forget that Allah is greater than everything. Not the Zionists, America, Britain, France, or Germany – only Allah has the right to be feared. I say to my mother, my wife, my children, my brothers, my people: I attest before Allah and before you that Allah, His Messenger, and Jihad for Allah's sake are more beloved to me than you and the whole world are.

Boulder, CO Firebomber Mohamed Sabry Soliman Recorded Video Before Attack Declaring: Jihad Is More Beloved to Me Than My Mother, Wife, and Children; Allah Is Greater Than the Zionists and America pic.twitter.com/29bZP4L8mR — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 4, 2025

Earlier this week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took Soliman’s wife and five children into custody. The agency was processing them for “expedited removal, which allows rapid deportation without a hearing before an immigration court/judge,” according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the planned deportations in a video posted on X.

“We’re also investigating to what extent his family were involved in this horrific attack,” Noem said.

Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody.



This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this… pic.twitter.com/fcjMiyWil7 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 3, 2025

However, a federal judge on Wednesday intervened and issued a ruling prohibiting the Trump administration from deporting the family.