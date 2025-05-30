'MASSIVE Win': Supreme Court Just Greenlit a Huge Trump Immigration Crackdown

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the Trump administration can dismantle a Biden-era parole program that allowed approximately 500,000 migrants from certain countries to temporarily reside in the United States.

Advertisement

The ruling overrides an injunction placed on this move by a lower court in April.

From CNN:

It was the second time this month that the high court sided with Trump’s efforts to revoke temporary legal status for immigrants. The Supreme Court previously cleared the way for the administration to revoke another temporary program that provided work permits to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans. The court’s brief order was not signed. Two liberal justices – Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson – dissented from the decision. Though the emergency decision from the Supreme Court is not final – the underlying legal case will continue in lower courts – the order will allow the administration to expedite deportations for those who had previously benefited from the program.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court allows Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to categorically revoke Biden-era permission for noncitizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to temporarily stay in the U.S. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 30, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: SUPREME COURT SIDES WITH TRUMP — allows him to revoke Biden legal status for HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of "migrants"



MASSIVE win! 🔥



Trump can immediately start the deportation process of 400K Haitians, Venezuelans, Cubans, and Nicaraguans brought in by Biden.



LFG!… pic.twitter.com/65wiqJLGXY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2025

US District Judge Indira Talwani issued a ruling blocking the White House from terminating the parole program, which allowed people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to work in the United States for a certain time period.

A federal judge on Monday blocked the Trump administration from ending a Biden-era program that gave work permits and legal status to more than half a million foreign nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. “If their parole status is allowed to lapse, Plaintiffs will be faced with two unfavorable options: continue following the law and leave the country on their own, or await removal proceedings,” U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani wrote in her ruling regarding the CHNV humanitarian parole program. “If Plaintiffs leave the country on their own, they will face dangers in their native countries, as set forth in their affidavits.”

The Trump administration’s lawyers argued that doing away with the program was one of the “most consequential immigration policy decisions” it had made up to that point. They insisted that Talwani’s ruling impeded “critical immigration policies that are carefully calibrated to deter illegal entry, vitiating core executive branch prerogatives, and undoing democratically approved policies that featured heavily in the November election.”

It is unclear whether the White House will immediately move to deport these individuals or if some will be allowed to stay.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.