The Political Questions Doctrine
'MASSIVE Win': Supreme Court Just Greenlit a Huge Trump Immigration Crackdown

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 30, 2025 10:57 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the Trump administration can dismantle a Biden-era parole program that allowed approximately 500,000 migrants from certain countries to temporarily reside in the United States.

The ruling overrides an injunction placed on this move by a lower court in April. 

From CNN:

It was the second time this month that the high court sided with Trump’s efforts to revoke temporary legal status for immigrants. The Supreme Court previously cleared the way for the administration to revoke another temporary program that provided work permits to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans.

The court’s brief order was not signed. Two liberal justices – Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson – dissented from the decision.

Though the emergency decision from the Supreme Court is not final – the underlying legal case will continue in lower courts – the order will allow the administration to expedite deportations for those who had previously benefited from the program.

US District Judge Indira Talwani issued a ruling blocking the White House from terminating the parole program, which allowed people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to work in the United States for a certain time period.

A federal judge on Monday blocked the Trump administration from ending a Biden-era program that gave work permits and legal status to more than half a million foreign nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

“If their parole status is allowed to lapse, Plaintiffs will be faced with two unfavorable options: continue following the law and leave the country on their own, or await removal proceedings,” U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani wrote in her ruling regarding the CHNV humanitarian parole program. “If Plaintiffs leave the country on their own, they will face dangers in their native countries, as set forth in their affidavits.”

The Trump administration’s lawyers argued that doing away with the program was one of the “most consequential immigration policy decisions” it had made up to that point. They insisted that Talwani’s ruling impeded “critical immigration policies that are carefully calibrated to deter illegal entry, vitiating core executive branch prerogatives, and undoing democratically approved policies that featured heavily in the November election.”

It is unclear whether the White House will immediately move to deport these individuals or if some will be allowed to stay. 

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

