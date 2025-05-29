This Is the Truth About How Americans Feel About Trans-Identified People

Members of the LGBTQ community believe that Americans are less accepting of trans-identified individuals than gay and lesbian people.

A new Pew Research poll analyzed attitudes among LGBTQ folks regarding America’s acceptance. The poll revealed that 61 percent of respondents indicated there is at least a fair amount of social acceptance for gay and lesbian Americans. However, only 14 percent would say this about nonbinary people and 13 percent about trans-identified people. “Roughly half (52%) say there’s not much or no acceptance at all for transgender people,” the report stated.

Most believed the Supreme Court’s ruling on gay marriage was pivotal in increasing acceptance of same-sex couples. About two-thirds of respondents held this view.

About 70 percent of trans-identified adults reported fearing for their personal safety, compared to 52 percent of gay or lesbian respondents. They also reported worse treatment by employers and health professionals.

However, other polls have shown something different. A PRRI poll conducted in 2024 showed that 75 percent of Americans support nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ individuals. Among younger Americans, 54 percent of trans-identified people reported that their schools are “gender-affirming,” according to The Trevor Project. However, about 90 percent of LGBTQ people believed recent politics have had a negative impact on their well-being.

There is no doubt that some Americans harbor negative feelings toward members of the LGBTQ community. But most are accepting — as long as they are not forced to accommodate sexuality or progressive gender ideology.

Over recent years, progressives have been pushing hard to compel Americans to accept the idea that men can become women and vice versa. This has manifested in a wholesale effort to force female athletes to compete against biological males, which has certainly rubbed people the wrong way. Indeed, another Pew Research poll showed that two-thirds of adults agree with laws barring this practice. Americans overwhelmingly oppose efforts to subject children suffering from gender dysphoria to “gender-affirming care,” which includes questionable treatments involving puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and in some cases, surgery.

There is a distinct difference between people being allowed to be who they are and using the force of government to compel people to accept it. Nobody cares if adults choose to identify as transgender. But they do care if they are trying to use government-run schools to promote gender ideology to their children — especially against their knowledge. Parents are rightly resentful of school districts that help their kids socially “transition” to the opposite gender while keeping them in the dark about their children’s gender confusion.

Moreover, most parents of daughters don’t want their girls to have to compete against biological males. They, like most sane Americans, know males have distinct physical advantages that not only make for unfair competition but also place female athletes in danger.

The reality is that most people want to be left alone, without politicians or progressive activists telling them what to do or what to believe. This is where folks on the far left go wrong.