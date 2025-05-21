Longtime Congressman Passes Away After Sudden Turn in Health Battle

The family of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) announced on Wednesday that he had passed away at the age of 75.

Connolly had been serving as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and had recently been struggling with cancer.

Advertisement

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the family’s statement read.

Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many. But more important than his accomplishments in elected office, Gerry lived by the ethos of ‘bloom where you are planted.’ From the Silver Line to the Oakton Library, Mosaic District to the Cross County Trail and beyond, his legacy now colors our region. We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations. We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much.”

Connolly had a lengthy career in politics and was serving his ninth term in Congress at the time of his death. He began his public service in 1979 when he was a staffer for the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He managed committee oversight of several international economic issues, narcotics control, United Nations policies, and Middle East affairs.

It is incredibly sad to learn of Congressman Connolly’s passing. Even though we represented different regions of Virginia, I always enjoyed working with him.



His presence in the Virginia delegation will be missed. My prayers are with his family. https://t.co/Bfd4HY3w5T — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) May 21, 2025

The lawmaker also had a stint in the private sector between 1989 and 1997. He served as Vice President of the Washington Office of SRI International, a global research institute, and later as Director of Community Relations for the Science Applications International Corporation.

Pretty surreal- been my Congressman the majority of my adult life. RIP. https://t.co/gCoezQPKIN — Joel Goldstein (@The_Tonian) May 21, 2025

Connolly won a special election for the Providence District seat on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. He remained in this position for nine years. He later won election to the House of Representatives in 2009.

Connolly announced in April 2025 that he would not seek re-election due to the return of his cancer.